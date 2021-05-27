There is currently an extensive amount of diet and prescription weight loss drugs available to those aiming for weight loss and lifestyle. Choosing the one that is best for you is not easy because of this.

Many over-the-counter weight loss drugs are not what they seem. The way they are constantly advertised means it is not at all surprising that women are sucked in by their untruthful claims all the time.

However, that’s not to say that all supplements are misleading. There are several weight loss pills for women available on the market that do work. You do not have to skip meals, starve yourself or go to extremes for weight loss.

In this review, we are going to talk about the weight loss drugs that are the best ones available to help you in your weight loss goals.

Top 5 Best Weight Loss Pills for Women On The Market:

PhenQ – Strongest Overall & Editor’s Pick Leanbean – Best Weight Loss Pill for Women Trimtone – Best Diet Pills for Women Over 40 Instant Knockout – Best Thermogenic Fat Burner Powher – Best Metabolism Booster Supplement

#1. PhenQ – Strongest Weight Loss Pills Overall

Brand Overview

PhenQ uses proven formulas in their weight loss products to ensure they can deliver weight loss results that are quite effective for their users. The ingredients they use to make their weight loss products are of the highest quality, which ensures that the weight loss pill is safe for human consumption.

The weight loss pills created by PhenQ are targeted towards five problem areas to assist in your weight loss and improve your fitness.

These problems are:

Excessive Appetite – Cravings for food at inappropriate times or junk food cravings can be an issue when you are trying to shed weight fast. PhenQ contains ingredients that will decrease your appetite, and which will keep you feeling fuller for longer.

Mood Swings – Significantly reducing your carbohydrate consumption can make you grumpy and temperamental. This affects focus and may affect your work capacity. PhenQ tablets provide you with the ability to stay calm throughout the day.

Weight Gain – preventing your body from producing more fat is very difficult. The PhenQ pills inhibit your body cells’ production of fat and prevent that from occurring.

Slow Metabolism – A decreased metabolism is the main reason for reducing weight in middle-aged or older women. To assist your weight loss, PhenQ’s weight loss pill has ingredients that will accelerate your metabolism.

Decreased Energy Levels – If you are constantly feeling fatigued during the day, then exercising is going to be much more difficult than it should be. PhenQ’s weight loss pill will enhance your levels of energy which allow you to be as active as you need to be all through the day and still have the energy to exercise as well.

Pros:

Boosts your metabolism to ensure fat is burnt quickly.

Allows for increased energy all-day

Balances and improves your mood

Prevents additional fat production

It aids you in reducing stress and staying calm

Manufactured with ingredients of superior quality

The company offers a 60-day money-back returns policy

Free worldwide shipping for all purchases.

Cons:

Should not be used by people with high blood pressure or at night because it contains caffeine.

It can only be purchased from online stores.

Not suitable for anyone under 18 years old.

What Ingredients Are Used in PhenQ?

Caffeine – this energy-boosting substance is found in a variety of forms and is used in numerous weight-loss diets and supplements. It boosts your energy levels, allowing you to do more in your day.

L-carnitine Fumarate – this is an amino acid found in many frequently consumed foods, including meat and nuts. It is an energy-boosting ingredient as well.

Chromium Picolinate – found in all kinds of food, this ingredient assists your body to absorb high amounts of sugar, which will reduce your calorie-laden ravings.

Capsimax – The powdered form of Capsimax is found in the PhenQ pills and increases your metabolism by an extreme amount, and this reduces the percentage of body fat you carry. The rate of fat burning should be quite quick with the aid of Capsimax.

Nopal – a difficult ingredient to access because it comes from a specific variety of cactus located only in Mexico; Nopal helps prevent extra weight gain by making your body excrete excess fats instead of absorbing them. It can also help with excess water weight.

⇒ Click Here to learn more about the Ingredients of PhenQ

How Often and How Many PhenQ Should I Take?

It is recommended not to take more than two PhenQ pills per day. Ideally, you should take one at breakfast and the second at lunch. These times are suggested because the caffeine in the tables can disrupt your sleep patterns if you were to take them before sleeping.

What the Users and Doctor Are Saying:

A brief browse through the various customer reviews on the internet for PhenQ shows that users of this product have found it to be remarkably effective. The transformations PhenQ consumers have achieved with the product are utterly amazing.

Most users have stated that both their energy level and mood have benefited from PhenQ during their weight loss journey. They can exercise, follow a healthy diet, and still do the things they need or want to do.

How Does Shipping and Returning Work?

PhenQ ships its entire range of products, no matter your location, within 48 hours of the order being placed. Not only is that amazing, but they also offer free shipping worldwide on their orders. Your purchase will arrive packaged securely so that it stays undamaged and whole during the transit process.

The company also offers a 60-day full money-back guarantee on all purchases in case you’re unhappy with their products.

⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of PhenQ

#2. Leanbean – Best Diet Pills for Women

Brand Overview

Leanbean has been specifically formulated for women to reduce their appetite. Curbing your appetite can be the most advantageous way to reduce weight. Leanbean has been rated as one of the best over-the-counter appetite suppressants by third-party reviewers like the Observer.

Leanbean’s weight loss pill has been reported to have other benefits apart from appetite reduction.

Some of these are:

May Assist Fat Burning – Leanbean uses a caffeine substitute which can cause fat to burn more easily.

Mood Swing Prevention – when you suddenly decrease your caloric input by a significant amount, you can be subject to mood swings. It may help counteract this because it contains mood-improving ingredients and helps you stay calm during the entire day.

Boosts Energy Levels – Leanbean boosts energy levels during your day to help you keep up with everything, including working out.

Appetite Reduction – The supplement has ingredients that absorb the excess water in your body and increase in your stomach, making you feel fuller for longer.

Pros:

Vegan-friendly, all-natural ingredients

It improves your mood and keeps you calm

Effectively boosts energy levels

Reduces appetite

Can help to increase workout time

Free shipping worldwide.

Cons:

Only suitable for 18 years and over

Not for use by pregnant or breast-feeding women

It can only be purchased through their website

What’s in Leanbean?

Leanbean is full of vegan-friendly, high-quality ingredients.

Glucomannan (3g/serving) – found in the roots of the konjac plant, glucomannan is a fibrous material that, when it encounters water, enlarges. This will help to decrease your appetite and makes it a favorite ingredient in many weight loss supplements.

Zinc (11mg/serving) – zinc boosts your metabolism by aiding the processes which allow the movement and storage of fatty acids and carbs, then burning them as fuel.

Choline (82.5g/serving) – this is an important component in normal metabolism and is an excellent inclusion because we do not create enough choline on our own.

Green Coffee Bean (50mg/serving) – before being roasted, coffee beans are green. They are still full of antioxidants at this stage but are less powerful than caffeine, thus giving you a more pleasurable energy boost.

Vitamin B6 & B12 – when taken in the correct amounts, these vitamins can help speed up your metabolic processes and boost your energy. This can be especially useful on days when you want to do an extra workout or a harder workout.

Turmeric (50mg/serving) – turmeric can enhance thermogenesis, which elevates your internal body temperature slightly. This process can increase the number of calories burned.

⇒ Click Here to learn more about the Ingredients of Leanbean

How Much to Take and When to Take It?

For a healthy woman, the best dosage of Leanbean is two pills three times a day. Two tablets should be taken at every meal – breakfast, lunch, and dinner. You should take them with 1-2 cups (250ml-500ml) of water for the most benefit.

What Do the Consumers Say?

Leanbean is quite popular, which can be attributed to both the product’s effectiveness and the company’s strategy of competitive pricing in the United States. Consumers all over the place have used Leanbean to supplement their workout regimens and diets.

Users say that they do not have side effects like the shaky or jittery feeling they can get from other prescription weight loss drugs when using Leanbean but still get the results they are looking for with fewer cravings and faster fat burning.

What Are the Shipping Costs, and Can I Return the Product?

Leanbean provides its users with free shipping worldwide on many of their packages but otherwise varies from region to region. They also have other shipping options; it just depends on where you live.

You can return unwanted, unused products for a full refund within 7 days of receiving them; just get in touch with their customer service team.

Leanbean offers a 90-day money-back guarantee on their products, so if you are not satisfied after that time, you can return the product for a refund if you feel you didn’t experience any results.

⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of Leanbean

#3. Trimtone – Best Weight Loss Pills for Women Over 40

Brand Overview

Trimtone uses 100% natural ingredients in its formula. These ingredients may help to burn fat, reduce appetite and boost metabolism. It stimulates thermogenesis which can help to prevent weight gain, by burning up excess fat cells.

Stimulate thermogenesis – this is the process where your body turns stored fat into energy by increasing your core body temperature fractionally. This process tells your body to use up its stored fat resources.

Curb cravings – Trimtone can help to reduce cravings between meals and keeps you on track with your daily healthy eating goals.

Reduce appetite – by reducing your appetite, you won’t feeling the need to snack between meals and will stay feeling full for longer than usual.

Metabolism boost – Trimtone can enhance your metabolism allowing it to process fat faster and therefore helping you to lose weight faster as well.

Now let’s look at the pros and cons of taking Trimtone

Pros:

All-natural ingredients

Boosts energy

Curbs between-meal cravings

Increases the metabolic process

Controls blood sugar levels

Stabilizes moods

Decreases tiredness and fatigue

Made in the US

Low dosage needed

Burns fat using advanced techniques

Money-back guarantee

Cons:

Gelatin capsule so unsuitable for vegans and vegetarians

Not recommended for pregnant or breast-feeding women

Free shipping only available on orders of three or more bottles

Only available for purchase online through their website.

What Ingredients Are in Trimtone?

Caffeine (100mg/serving) – promotes fat burning by increasing thermogenesis and lipolysis (the breakdown of fat cells). Because it also energizes, it will help you complete those often-tiring workouts.

Green Coffee Bean – the raw coffee bean extract, unroasted coffee beans contain chlorogenic acid, which is thought to reduce the amount of sugar absorbed by your gut when you eat – this sugar is converted into fat. By reducing this, it lowers your insulin levels and improves your metabolism. These beans can also provide a bit of an energy boost, although it is not as potent in this form.

Green Tea – this unassuming leaf contains all kinds of compounds that can help to increase your metabolism and boost the level of hormones that tells your body to break down fat. Some research has found that one compound may even reduce how much carbohydrates your body absorbs.

Grains of Paradise (40mg/serving) – a herb from the ginger family, grains of paradise can power up brown adipose tissue (BAT). BAT keeps your body warm by burning through calories – it is practically an engine for thermogenesis. Studies have found BAT activation can regular blood sugar levels – this can stabilize your energy levels which will help with food cravings.

Glucomannan – This dietary fiber has been scientifically proven to help with weight loss as it expands in your stomach, helping you stay feeling fuller for longer. Some supplements use high amounts of glucomannan that can bloat you and give you a sluggish feeling. Trimtone uses a gentle, belly-friendly dosage that is effective but kind on your tummy.

⇒ Click Here to learn more about the Ingredients of Trimtone

How Much and When to Take Trimtone?

Trimtone is a simple, one-capsule-per-day supplement. Simply take it before breakfast with a glass of water, and you’re all set. With this dosage, a bottle will last you 30 days.

What Are the Consumers and Doctor Say About Trimtone?

Users of Trimtone have reported the metabolic boost it gives them has helped them increase the amount of weight loss they can achieve and provide them with plenty of energy to get through an extensive workday and an intensive workout.

They also found the appetite suppressant, while milder than any other prescription weight loss drug , It was quite helpful because they didn’t get an unpleasant bloated feeling or any side effects from it.

What Are the Trimtone Shipping and Return Policies?

Trimtone offers a 100-day money-back return policy if you are not happy with your experience. You will get back any money you spent, except for any shipping costs. You just send them back any unused products after contacting support.

An order of a single bottle of Trimtone will set you back $4.95 for shipping, but three bottles will be shipped to you for free.

⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of Trimtone

#4. Instant Knockout – Best Thermogenic Diet Pills

Brand Overview

This supplement is favored by professional athletes, fitness enthusiasts, trainers, and the like. This group of users like Instant Knockout because they allow you to burn fat faster than other prescription weight loss drug and has no side effects.

Bodybuilders and personal trainers like Instant Knockout do not prevent muscle building during the fat-burning process.

Using Instant Knockout can provide you with:

Energy Level Boosts – losing weight means you need to restrict your calorie intake and participate in demanding workout routines. A reduction in caloric intake often results in lower energy levels which can cause problems when exercising and going about your day-to-day duties.

Does Not Prohibit Muscle Shaping – Fitness experts and professional athletes will not have to worry about decreased muscle mass or gains when they reduce weight. Instant Knockout is a weight loss drug which helps maintain muscle mass even as you lose body weight.

Keeps You Fuller for Longer – the diet pills helps you stay feeling fuller for longer amounts of time. You will not have to worry about those pesky snack cravings by using Instant Knockout.

Increases Metabolic Rate – a slow metabolism can impede the weight loss endeavor, making the entire process much more tedious. Instant Knockout increases your metabolism to prohibit the storage of body fat.

Pros:

Aids rather than prevents muscle growth

It can help to reduce appetite

Boosts metabolic rate

Can enhance endurance

Restricts fat cell growth

Assists in maintaining muscle mass

Free shipping worldwide

90-day no questions asked money-back returns

Cons:

It can only be purchased online

It can’t be used by pregnant women or those who are breastfeeding

What Ingredients Are Used?

Cayenne Pepper – widely used in the cuisine of many countries, the seeds of the cayenne pepper can give your metabolism a speed boost because it increases your body’s internal temperature. Having a fast metabolism is extremely helpful for weight loss.

Green Tea Extract – Green tea has seen a popularity boost in recent years, especially within the weight loss circle. It contains caffeine but not in massive amounts and therefore gives you energy up across the entire day. It is also an excellent fat burner.

Vitamin B6 – B6 helps prevent fatigue, making it easier for you to lose weight because you will still be able to work out. It also gives your daily energy a boost and increases your metabolism. Bodybuilders and athletes alike benefit from this as it will not decrease muscle mass while still burning fat.

Zinc – increasing muscle and burning fat rely on testosterone. Zinc increases the amount of testosterone produced by your body, allowing you to lose weight faster. It also aids in stabilizing blood sugar levels.

Green Coffee Beans – As mentioned previously, this ingredient helps boost energy, allowing you to work out harder without getting too exhausted. It also helps to decrease cholesterol levels and minimize fat storage within your body, which promotes a healthy heart.

Piperine – a powerful thermogenesis booster and also helps increase your metabolism. It can also restrict additional fat-build up within your body.

GTF Chromium – this is an important ingredient that our bodies don’t make enough of, and many diets contain only a little. Since it affects your mood and metabolism, Instant Knockout has a good amount of this ingredient.

Vitamin B12 – one of the multiple compounds within Instant Knockout that boosts your mood. B12 helps convert your food directly into energy, which means you can increase your workouts to reach those goals faster.

Caffeine Anhydrous – caffeine is well known for its invigorating, energy-increasing properties. A natural stimulant that is an excellent supply of energy that will give you a boost for enhanced fat-burning workouts. It can also aid in keeping your insulin levels stable.

Glucomannan – Glucomannan is a natural ingredient obtained from the root of the konjac plant that helps keep you feeling full by expanding in liquid. It assists in reducing your appetite and keeps cravings at bay.

⇒ Click Here to learn more about the Ingredients of Instant Knockout

Dosage:

Up to four capsules of Instant Knockout per day. Taking more than this amount is not recommended to avoid any side effects. One tablet before breakfast, lunch, dinner, and supper is the best timing.

Consumer Opinions:

Looking at real customer reviews online, you can see that users report Instant Knockout has enabled them to achieve some remarkable weight loss results.

Third-party reviewers have named it one of the best fat-burning supplements available. Many have also said they felt their energy levels were boosted as well.

Instant Knockout does not have any side effects like reduction of muscle mass, which is great news for those adhering to a high-protein, low-calorie diet.

Users have also stated Instant Knockout has allowed them to increase muscle growth with regular use. The increased levels of energy are also helpful by allowing for the completion of more strenuous workouts on top of your daily activities.

What’s the Shipping and Return Policy?

The company offers their users free shipping worldwide on their Two Months’ Supply and Ultimate Shedding Pack packages. Their return and refund policy is excellent, and if you aren’t satisfied with your purchase, you can ask for a refund within 90 days.

They allow returns without any questions, indicating confidence in the quality and performance of their products.

⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of Instant Knockout

#5. Powher – Best Metabolism Booster Supplement

Brand Overview

Powher Cut is designed to boost your fat shredding goals with ingredients that are proven to work. This fat burner uses a clinically proven system to work, including better doing and more capsules per month than most other supplements.

Powher Cut can provide you with the following benefits:

Boosts metabolism – a slow metabolism will decrease the rate you lose weight, so the supplement’s natural caffeine will help boost your metabolism, allowing for faster fat burning.

Suppresses appetite – banish those annoying cravings between meals and stay feeling fuller for longer with proven appetite suppressants.

Reduction in fatigue – when you decrease your caloric or carbohydrate intake, it makes you feel much more fatigued and tired. The ingredients in Powher Cut will help to boost your energy levels.

Pros:

Supports normal fat metabolism

Boosts weight loss on energy-restricted diets

Maintains and normalizes blood glucose levels

Decreases tiredness and fatigue

Improves capacity for endurance

Lower in stimulants than other brands

Cons:

It can’t be used by pregnant or breast-feeding women

Only able to be purchased online

What Makes Up Powher Cut?

Magnesium – may help to stabilize blood sugar and insulin levels.

Selenium – assists your body in making thyroid hormones which in turn help your metabolic processes.

Chromium – helps reduce cravings and allows your body to absorb high amounts of sugar rather than converting it to fat.

Iron – assists your body to create energy from nutrients and carries oxygen to all your body’s cells, helping them burn fat.

Glucomannan (3000mg Amorphophallus Konjac) – a type of soluble fiber that has been studied extensively for its weight loss properties. It expands and makes you feel fuller for longer.

Choline – a favorable component because it assists your metabolism, and we don’t produce enough by ourselves

Caffeine – this will boost your metabolism for better, quicker fat burning. It also provides you with more energy which can be helpful for working out.

⇒ Click Here to learn more about the Ingredients of Powher

How Do I Take It?

2 capsules, three times a day. Just take them with breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

What Do the Users and Doctor Say?

The fiber content and low amounts of caffeine in the products are given positive reviews from the users. Some have stated that they were able to stick to a low caloric intake during their weight loss journey and noticed a definite decrease in cravings and appetite without any side effects.

What Is the Shipping and Returns Policy Like?

You can get a refund within 7 days of receiving your order on unused items that are still sealed. You will receive a refund of the purchase price minus shipping and handling fees.

They also offer a 90-day money-back guarantee if you haven’t experienced any results after using the product consistently for 90 days and followed all instructions.

Three bottles or more will get you free worldwide shipping; two will get free shipping throughout the UK and the US.

⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of Powher

How Did We Choose the Best Weight Loss Pills for Women?

Selecting the absolute stand-out weight loss medication to recommend for this article was quite difficult, considering the market has been swamped with multiple brands.

We made a checklist of specific factors that we took into consideration while picking the best brands. The factors we used help to grade out recommendations by the quality and the experience you may have with them.

Our checklist looks at these factors when selecting products for review:

Ingredients Used – we verified that each ingredient in these supplements was safe in the amounts used, in conjunction with other ingredients, and for use no matter what age a person is, without any side effects.

Dosage Requirements – how many pills do you need to take? This has a part to play in determining the effectiveness of one brand over another.

Shipping and Returns – finding out about a company’s shipping and return policy before purchasing with them is always a good plan.

Positives and Negatives – you must work out the advantages and disadvantages of any product before buying it or using it. If you ignore the side effects of these supplements, the consequences can be quite serious, especially if you have an existing medical condition.

Customer Reviews – real consumers who had used and reviewed these supplements. Not just from the brand’s website (as these mostly always positive ones) but also from third-party reviews.

These five factors should be taken into consideration when you are purchasing weight loss supplement pills.

Other Factors When Purchasing Best Weight Loss Pill

Here are some more factors to keep in mind to help you navigate through the massive amount of supplements out there.

Do You Want to Lose Weight Or Maintain Weight through a prescription weight loss drug?

When purchasing weight loss supplements of any kind, an important thing to take into consideration is whether you are trying to lose weight or maintain it. If weight loss is your goal, then a weight loss ill that boosts your metabolism will be best for you. If maintenance is your goal, you will need a supplement that aids fat-burning and has no side effects.

Can You Stick to A Diet Properly?

If you are a person who has difficulties sticking to a strict diet, you can always use a weight loss pill that suppresses your appetite. The market contains various products that do this and help to prevent cravings. These supplements usually have ingredients that allow you to feel fuller for longer between meals and control cravings.

Can You Keep Up with The Required Exercise?

Relying solely upon weight loss supplements to burn off fat and reach your transformation goals is not going to work. If you are not able to make the appropriate lifestyle changes needed to lose weight, it will essentially render your weight loss pills useless in the long term.

Do You Suffer from Any Medical Conditions?

People who suffer from existing chronic illnesses or other conditions should speak with their doctor or other medical professionals before considering the use of weight loss pills. A doctor will be able to guide you as to how to use these supplements without consultation with your doctor can be risky or potentially have harmful side effects.

FAQs About Weight Loss Pills and Diet Supplements

Q. What Percentage of Fat Should I Expect to Lose?

Initially, you will find diet pills will allow you to burn fat by about 5%. After you have been using the diet pills correctly for 12 weeks or so, this may increase to 10%

Q. Are Weight Loss Pills Effective?

While results will not be immediate when you start using them, however, weight loss pills are quite effective comparatively. When you pair them with a proper exercise program and strict diet, you will find you begin to lose weight quite fast.

Q. Will I Suffer Side Effects from Weight Loss Pills?

Pills with caffeine in them can have side effects and upset your sleep patterns if taken at nighttime, especially close to bedtime. Other than that, there are no side effects you are unlikely to suffer any consequences if you don’t have an existing health problem.

Q. How Long Does It Take to See Results?

If used regularly and as instructed, you will see results without any side effects in most likely within 2-3 months when you started using them. This is especially true for those who pair their supplements with a good diet and proper amounts of exercise.

In Conclusion

Weight loss can take months or years to achieve. However, when assisted by the appropriate supplements which don’t show any side effects, it doesn’t have to take that long.

All of the products here will help you – it is a matter of selecting the right one for your circumstances and proceeding from there. Out of these 5, we have decided to choose PhenQ and Leanbean as our top two winners.

From boosting your metabolism, appetite suppression and increasing your energy, weight loss pills have numerous benefits without any side effects. Additionally, since they have very few, if any, side effects, they can be used by just about anyone without a problem.