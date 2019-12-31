There are just so many to choose from. In honor of 2020, we decided to take a look back at some of the best memes of 2019. The internet is a vast — and sometimes terrifying — place when it comes to memes, and we obviously could not list every single one that was popular in the past year here. But why not reminisce over a few highlights as we go into a new decade?

Keanu Reeves Walking In Slow Motion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Who doesn’t love Keanu Reeves? This meme went viral after the 2019 romantic comedy Always Be My Maybe was released. Keanu’s slow-motion entrance was remixed on Twitter, with users adding different songs to the scene to make it even funnier than it already was.

Keanu reeves : “walking the streets of future, is really going to be breathtaking”

random guy : “you’re breathtaking” *breathing intensifies* pic.twitter.com/me6G9CYEZX — RΛZΞR Xian (@XianMSG) June 10, 2019

We’d also like to give an honorable mention to the “You’re Breathtaking” meme, in which Keanu’s reaction in the video above where he pointed at the audience and said the phrase was captured and used as a reaction on social media. But this isn’t just a Keanu Reeves meme list, so onward we go.

The Cat Salami Meme

them: so what are your political views? me: well, um, yeah it’s kinda complicated but in general i think cats can have a little salami — Peter’s Tweeter (@probablypeterm) December 24, 2019

Yes, this was really a thing. A small salami company’s 2017 blog post advised that cats can have “a couple pieces of salami as a treat,” and, for some reason, Twitter picked it up and ran with it in 2019. “Cats can have a little salami” was used in every way, shape or form possible on social media by the end of the year.

Fyre Festival Blowjob Guy

Job Interviewer: Describe a situation when you went above and beyond for a customer? Me: pic.twitter.com/TR6fWAUzC8 — Zach Ball (@RealZachBall) January 25, 2019

Netflix‘s Fyre Festival documentary, Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, came out in 2019. After, poor Andy King, one of the Fyre team members, became a meme because he admitted in the doc that he was prepared to offer to perform oral sex on a Bahamian official to have their order of water for the festival released. Do you think he’ll ever live this down?

OK Boomer

Does this one need to be explained? “Ok, boomer,” became the rallying cry of Generation Z and some millennials in 2019. It’s basically the perfect comeback used to mock baby boomers and resulted in a discussion about ageism that, frankly, necessitated a reply of “Ok, boomer,” every single time it came up.

Woman Yelling at Cat

The “Woman Yelling at Cat” meme put together a still from a 2011 episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills featuring Taylor Armstrong yelling at another Housewife and a 2018 photo of a cat named Smudge seemingly on the other side of the table, sitting behind a salad. Put them together, and it’s meme perfection.

Aight I’mma Head Out

The Spongebob “Aight I’mma Head Out” meme is basically the perfect response in any situation when you’ve gotta leave — and pretty much everyone can relate to it. Spongebob: still relevant after all these years.

Baby Yoda

Even though The Mandalorian didn’t come out until November 12, Baby Yoda basically won 2019. The Child is just so dang cute!

“Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself”

Just listened to Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven” backwards and you can clearly hear them say, “Epstein didn’t kill himself” — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) November 8, 2019

When Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his jail cell in August, the official cause of death was suicide. But a lot of people are skeptical that he wasn’t actually murdered, and so, the “Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself” meme was born.

The meme is all about sneaking the phrase into a random photo, quote, another meme, or any number of other mediums to try and spread the conspiracy message.

Time will tell what great memes 2020 will bring!