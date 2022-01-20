Written in partnership with Thomas Herd, Founder of T1 Advertising.

If you are looking to add a touch of uniqueness to your interior design, refresh your home by adding a few tasteful details that would make a change, one place to go is Bernadette Schaeffler’s online luxury home decor store. Last month, the Dallas-based company celebrated ten years in the business of first-class, luxury home decor goods. Its owner, Bernadette Schaeffler, personifies the American dream: she managed to bring to American soil, transform into a business, and successfully monetize her penchant for one-of-a-kind home decor items. Born and educated in Germany, raised in a family with a tradition of surrounding themselves with beautiful hand-crafted goods, Bernadette hand-picks her store’s collections on her forays to Europe, relying on her excellent taste. “I personally select one-of-a-kind items from master craftsmen around the world,” explains Bernadette.

At the time of pervasive mass production and fast fashion, finding a genuine, high-quality product is a boon. Bernadette Schaeffler Collection combines class, elegance, and style in one go-to place, mixing styles and designs while turning a home into a uniquely decorated place. With the hand-picked high-end luxury items, Bernadette Schaeffler has risen to the status of creme de la creme of home decor as her product lineup reflects Europe’s century-old manufacturing traditions. Bernadette has created a blend of the old-world classics and modern simplicity that captured the hearts of many shoppers. The Collection includes one-of-a-kind luxury home decor goods, home wear, clothing, original gift ideas, fashion jewelry, and coming soon—handbags. When navigating the store, we came across a collection of elegantly designed storage baskets made of calfskin, a saddle leather firewood carrier, an electric pepper and salt mill set covered in printed calfskin, and many other remarkable one-of-a-kind items that vividly demonstrate Bernadette’s talent to turn everyday staples into unforgettable eye-catching masterpieces. A shearling pillow cover, warm, cozy, and sleek to the touch, is another specimen of an everyday staple that Bernadette’s sourcing talent makes you crave. All items are handmade from premium and exotic leather; hand-painted porcelain comes from Germany, rare walnut wood, and mouthblown crystal—from the Czech Republic. Famous for its Bohemian crystal, some of the Czech crystal pieces are designed by Bernadette, including a set with the New York skyline engraved on it, the Longhorn double old fashioned, in homage to Bernadette’s love for all things Texan. The sporting collection Golf Decanter, also handmade from Bohemian crystal, features a golfer engraved on it sporting golf clothes of the Golden age of the 1920s.

Bernadette Schaeffler Collection has much more to offer, so visit her website and Instagram.