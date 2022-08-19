The eve of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez‘s second wedding extravaganza has been hit by a medical scare, as the actor’s mom, Christopher Anne “Chris” Boldt, reportedly fell off a dock at his estate outside Savannah, Georgia, and cut her leg, requiring hospitalization and stitches. Keep reading for what we know so far.

An Ambulance Was Called to Ben Affleck’s Georgia Estate

The ambulance was photographed leaving Ben’s Riceboro, Georgia, home with the Argo star and Jennifer following in a vehicle close behind. The couple were later snapped by the paparazzi entering the hospital where the ambulance arrived with concerned looks on their faces.

Initial reports claimed that it was a child who suffered an injury, with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office telling several media outlets that it was a juvenile who was transported to the hospital.

Ben’s Mom Appeared to Have Suffered a Leg Injury

Chris was photographed in a wheelchair leaving the hospital with a large bandage around her lower left leg. Ben and Jennifer followed close behind, as The Tender Bar star had a look of deep worry on his face.

Wedding Preparations Are Still Underway

Despite the concerning ambulance arrival on the site, aerial photos of the estate owned by Ben obtained by the Daily Mail on Thursday seemed to show the preparations going well.

In addition to trucks filled with food arriving on the property, tents were also being set up on the land that has a main mansion, a small cottage and a 1,000-square-foot Oyster House.

The newlyweds are holding a second ceremony for family and friends after secretly tying the knot in Las Vegas on July 16. It will be a more elaborate and lavish affair than the simple nuptials the two had at Sin City’s Little White Wedding Chapel.

This Will Be Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s Second Wedding

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” the singer told her fans the day after her Sin City celebrations through her “On the JLo” newsletter. “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

“So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” Jennifer added. The couple later honeymooned in Paris before returning to the U.S. and began preparing for their Georgia nuptials.

Reps for Ben and Jennifer and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s requests for comment.