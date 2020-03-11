Spilling the tea! Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars Georgia Grobler and Parker McCown revealed their true thoughts on costars Paget Berry and Ciara Duggan‘s relationship in an exclusive interview with In Touch, since it seems like the couple is still together.

“I think they’re great as individuals, and I think they are very, very good couple,” Georgia dished. Parker added, “Yeah. I think they’re great for each other. They compliment each other, like in their personalities, I think.”

Georgia continued, “I think they emphasize, I mean not really emphasize, but I mean there is obviously bickering and, well not bickering, but they do bash heads like while working. But, I do think they are still a very good example of how couples can interact without being with too much PDA, or like making anyone else uncomfortable. I mean, I’m sure it’s not easy to keep it completely separate.”

But things could get awkward since it seems like Paget may have a crush on Georgia. Watch In Touch‘s exclusive interview above to see Georgia’s response to Paget’s possible crush!

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.