Behati Prinsloo had a very curious response when “Call Her Daddy” podcast host Alex Cooper seemed to tease an interview with husband Adam Levine to address his alleged cheating scandals. Under the Instagram promo for the episode, the model left the comment, “LOL.”

“I’ve always been a huge Maroon 5 fan, and I’m glad that you agreed to sit down with me today and discuss the scandal surrounding the infidelity in your marriage,” Alex said while appearing to look directly at her guest in the teaser video she shared on Monday, February 6. The interview is scheduled to air on Wednesday, February 8.

Alex followed up with the question, “How many times did you cheat with women that you met on Instagram?” and the video ended with the podcast’s logo and Adam crooning Maroon 5’s smash, “She Will Be Loved.”

Adam was accused in September 2022 by Instagram model Sumner Stroh of sending her inappropriate messages and alleging that they had a one-year affair amid his marriage to Behati. Shortly thereafter, two other women came forward claiming they had sexual relationships with Adam, and several others accused the singer of making inappropriate or flirtatious comments.

Adam and Behati revealed they were expecting their third child shortly before Sumner made her allegations public. The internet personality shared an alleged text exchange where he asked, “OK, serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s (a) boy, I really wanna name it Sumner. You OK with that? DEAD serious.” The pair already share two daughters, Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4.

The Los Angeles native’s former yoga instructor Alanna Zabel claimed Adam told her, “I want to spend the whole day with you naked,” in a September 22, 2022, interview with the Daily Mail.

“When I found out that Adam had asked this influencer if he could name his baby after her, I saw him in a completely different light and decided it was finally time to share this,” she told the publication, adding, “If I wanted my 15 minutes of fame, I would have gone public with this a very long time ago.”

Adam broke his silence in a September 20, 2022, Instagram Story, writing, “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.” He continued, “In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

The “Memories” crooner added, “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it, and we will get through it together.” Adam and Behati weathered the scandal, and the couple reportedly welcomed their third child in January 2023.