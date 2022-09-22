A fifth woman named Ashley Russell has come forward with allegations that Adam Levine sent her flirty messages amid his current cheating scandal.

Russell, who runs a health and exercise Instagram account with just over 5,700 followers, claimed to DailyMail.com that Levine, 43, began viewing her Instagram Stories in March. He then started liking her posts and sending her direct messages.

The college student, 21, alleged that the “She Will Be Loved” singer would reply to photos of her working out, though would usually delete his messages as soon as she read them.

Russell said that their daily interactions ultimately stopped when she warned Levine that he was going to get caught flirting with women online.

The Maroon 5 singer married Behati Prinsloo in 2014. The pair share daughters Dusty and Gio, while the supermodel, 34, is currently pregnant with baby No. 3.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

The Alabama resident also shared screenshots of messages that she allegedly received from Levine.

In a direct message from March 13, the “Moves Like Jagger” singer appeared to comment on Russell’s workout routine. “Leg day. The most important and the easiest to skip [laughing emoji],” he wrote.

“You’re in college right?” he inquired later in the conversation, though the context is unclear. The former Voice coach followed up by writing, “Nice work on legs. #commitment.”

Russell admitted she thought it was “weird” that Levine was messaging a “random girl in college,” though continued their banter to see how long it would last.

She added that Levine allegedly told her he found her account on his Instagram Explore page because he’s “big into fitness.”

“[He would message] almost everyday at night around 10pm my time. I would check every time I posted a story, which was every day, and it was always viewed by him,” Russell said. “He would like mainly like booty stories and would always reply with something to do with leg or booty day at the gym.”

Russell went on to slam Levine for messaging other women while he’s married to Prinsloo. “I think this is the true meaning of disrespect towards a woman. It makes me very sad that he is married and does this immature thing,” she said.

She is the fifth woman to come forward with allegations that the father of two had sent her flirty messages.

Russell and a rep for Levine did not immediately reply to In Touch‘s request for comment.

The first woman to speak out against the “Beautiful Mistakes” singer was Sumner Stroh. On September 19, the Instagram model, 23, posted DMs that were allegedly from Levine in a TikTok video. She claimed that the alleged affair lasted for about one year, while she also admitted to feeling “exploited” and “manipulated” by Levine.

After Stroh came forward with her allegations, Levine broke his silence with an Instagram Stories post denying the claims on September 20.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life,” he wrote in a statement. “In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

Levine continued, “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

While more women – including Levine’s former yoga instructor – have come forward with similar allegations, Prinsloo has appeared to stand by her man as they were spotted packing on the PDA on September 21.