Health and beauty are deeply intertwined with our culture, beauty standards, and personal identity. The definition of beauty and wellness is changing and evolving as it encompasses more than just being in shape or how we look, but rather reducing stress, feeling confident, and finding a sense of community and belonging.

Activities related to maintaining inner and outer beauty benefit our physical and emotional health, so continue reading for our eight ways to help you achieve inner and outer balance.

1. Try Natural Lash Extensions

Lashify

Historically, long eyelashes have been a symbol of beauty. It has been suggested that long eyelashes create a contrast between the eye and the eyelid, thereby making the eyes appear larger and more attractive. You can never go wrong with the classics when it comes to eyelash extensions.

There are, however, some new and exciting extension trends in 2023. Depending on the style, some can create a bold and striking look, while others can enhance your natural lashes. If you want to upgrade your look and eyelash game this year, you’ll want to try the hottest natural lash extensions by Lashify. Nothing can make your eyes look more lifted and popped than long, lush eyelashes.

2. Experience IV Therapy

If you’re looking for a way to improve your inner health and beauty, IV therapy might be an excellent option for you. Depending on your specific needs, it can be customized with ingredients tailored to your needs. In addition to treating common ailments like headaches, muscle soreness, fatigue, hangovers, and more, IV therapy can also boost your immune system and improve your overall health.

As a result of IV treatments, the body receives nutrients it might not otherwise receive. Check out The I.V. Doc and search “IV bar near me” to make IV therapy part of your wellness routine this year.

3. Check Out Custom Lapel Pins

Lapels Pins and Coins

The popularity of lapel pins has made a comeback in recent years. Formerly worn only to formal events, they’re now increasingly worn by well-dressed ladies and gents going about their daily lives.

A lapel pin is a small metal pin that can be designed to feature anything from symbols of achievement and belonging or can serve as promotional pieces or show support for a cause. If you’re looking to express yourself in a new way and stand out from the crowd, explore Lapel Pins and Coins custom lapel pins to add a decorative touch to your look!

4. Introduce Hammer Curls

Looking to become stronger and more sculpted as a form of achieving balance? Almost everyone who participates in resistance training desires bigger biceps. Most people are familiar with the standard biceps curl as it emphasizes the bulge of the biceps.

However, the hammer curl is a popular compound exercise that builds out your biceps and forearms by working multiple muscles at once. The hammer curl is a deceptively easy exercise, but proper form is vital. BarBend provides the ultimate hammer curl guide, so you can be on your way to building more muscle in no time.

5. Add Protein Powder

You don’t have to be a world weight-lifting champion to reap the benefits of protein powder. From supporting weight management efforts to muscle building and repair, protein powders can make a great addition to a well-balanced diet, along with the added bonus of convenience and ease.

A high-quality protein powder from Orgain can be a simple and nutritious way to get the quality protein your body needs. A protein powder that is made from organic plant ingredients is free from prohibited synthetic pesticides and herbicides. Remember, this supplement isn’t only for liquids. You can also use it to make various dishes, from muffins and cupcakes to burgers, pasta, dips, doughnuts, and more!

6. Reap the Benefits of Credit Jewelers

Daniels Jewelers

Many people want to buy jewelry but can’t purchase the items they want outright. Having access to hassle-free credit jewelers like Daniel’s Jewelers makes it easier for people to finance incredible wearable art pieces. For some people, paying slowly over time is better than paying one large bill at once since it’ll be a more manageable monthly payment.

By making these payments, you’ll build your credit, which will ultimately help you get a better interest rate and loan offer when you buy a car or house, for instance. Because of all these factors, people are more likely to use this method of paying for luxury items that are otherwise difficult to afford.

7. Upgrade to Washable Rugs

People tend to have higher levels of well-being when they live in attractive, warm, and cozy surroundings. And while a rug can be a difficult decision to make for your home, it can drastically change the atmosphere. You can choose from so many different designs, colors, and shapes.

However, one thing you should always remember is that the rug you choose should be washable. Modern washable rugs from Tumble are an excellent idea for the home, especially if you have kids or pets. These rugs can be easily cleaned and are often less expensive than other types. You can bring stylish, high-quality rugs into your home without worrying about spills, smudges, or tracking in dirt.

8. Embrace Boho Style

Johnny Was

Despite modern twists, Boho style from the 1970s will never fade; it’s a style with a unique ideology and history. Bohemian fashion is still popular today, and women enjoy it because it is comfortable and authentic. Even the most elegant and glamorous designers cannot escape the boho fashion trend.

Flowy dresses, embroidered details, earthy tones, fringe, and flared silhouettes are the hallmarks of boho style. Johnny Was offers beautiful Boho clothing to suit everyone’s taste. This style is all about vibrancy and creativity, so have fun with it and mix bright colors and patterns to create a gorgeous look.