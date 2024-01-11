We’ve tried tons of “weird” ingredients to address skin concerns. Snail mucin, bee propolis, algae, goat milk, charcoal…the list goes on. And you know what? Many of them have worked! Now we know never to write off an unexpected key ingredient before looking into it.

The latest uncommon ingredient to catch our eye was red bean. We enjoy red bean ice cream, but a red bean skincare mask? Now that we needed to know more about. Now we can confidently say it’s a must-have ingredient for clogged pores!

Get the Beauty of Joseon Red Bean Refreshing Pore Mask (originally $20) for just $15 at Amazon for a limited time!

This cooling mask comes from popular K-beauty brand Beauty of Joseon and is growing in popularity. It’s formulated to clear pores for a minimized appearance, eliminating excess sebum and exfoliating to refine your skin’s texture, leaving it baby-soft and smooth. It’s moisturizing too!

We love Korean beauty products because they usually don’t leave your face feeling tight and stripped. It’s all about results without the downsides. Instead of two steps forward, one step back, we’re solely moving forward with this mask!

This clay mask is made with two key ingredients. The first, of course, is 30% red bean extract, sourced from Haenam in South Korea. Red bean contains saponin, which may act as a natural exfoliant and absorb sebum.

Second is a more well-known skincare ingredient for oily skin: kaolin. Kaolin is known to work like a magnet on skin, drawing out impurities and blackheads and reducing shine!

If you want to give this mask a shot, now is the time to do it. This deal might not last long!

