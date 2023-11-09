Ava Dash is BCBGMAXAZRIA’s new brand ambassador for the designer’s Holiday 2023 Campaign. The philanthropist and model – who calls music icon Damon Dash dad and famed designer Rachel Roy mom – is honoring her famous family as well as her own successful career, as she moves further into the lifestyle and fashion space.

Courtesy of Monica Baddar

As the ambassador for BCBGMAXAZRIA this upcoming holiday season, Ava is embodying both charm and sophistication, representing a wide variety of fashionable looks that will send every holiday partygoer to the BCBGMAXAZRIA website. Thanks to the designer, Ava is set to represent what happens when refinement, elegance and approachability meld together.