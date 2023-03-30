Bam Margera is best known for performing dangerous stunts on Jackass, though has also made a living through other professional endeavors. Keep scrolling to find out Bam’s net worth, learn how he makes money and more.

What Is Bam Margera’s Net Worth?

Bam – whose real name is Brandon Margera – has an estimated net worth of $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Bam Margera Make a Living?

He is best known for starring on MTV’s reality stunt show Jackass from 2000 until 2003. Following the show’s three season-run, Bam went on to appear in several spinoff shows and six movies with other cast members. His most recent appearance in the Jackass franchise was in the 2022 film Jackass Forever.

Additionally, Bam created the Jackass spinoff shows Viva La Bam, Bam’s Unholy Union, Bam’s World Domination and Bam’s Bad Ass Game Show.

Outside of television, Bam cowrote and directed the films Haggard and Minghags.

How Else Does Bam Margera Make Money?

Before he began his career in TV and movies, Bam was a professional skateboarder. He became a member of Team Element, the demonstration team for Element Skateboards, in 2001 and remained with the organization until 2016.

Throughout his skateboarding career, Bam had sponsorships including Speed Metal Bearings, Adio Footwear, Electric Sunglasses, Volcom, Landspeed Wheels, Destroyer Trucks, Destructo Trucks and Fairman’s Skateshop.

He previously had a weekly show on Sirius Satellite Radio show called “Radio Bam,” which launched in 2004 and concluded in 2013.

Bam has also lent his voice to animated projects, most notably as a character in Tony Hawk‘s video game franchises. He also played characters in the Scarface: The World Is Yours, Grind and Destroying America video games.

In 2008, the TV personality opened a bar/theater called The Note in West Chester, Pennsylvania. However, the venue later closed its doors in January 2014.

Has Bam Margera Been Arrested?

On March 29, 2023, Bam was reportedly arrested after allegedly causing a scene at a restaurant where his estranged wife, Nicole Boyd, and their son, Phoenix, were eating in Burbank, California.

TMZ reported that Bam allegedly yelled at a woman inside the restaurant before he was arrested and booked for misdemeanor public intoxication.

It is not currently clear if the woman Bam was yelling at was Nicole, who he married in 2013. Nicole filed for a legal separation from Bam in February 2023.

The public intoxication arrest is not the first time Bam has had trouble with the law.

On March 2, 2023, the Pennsylvania native was arrested for allegedly kicking his current girlfriend during a domestic violence dispute. He was released the following day after posting a $50,000 bail.