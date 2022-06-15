Reality star Bam Margera has been in the spotlight in recent years due to legal troubles and rehab stints, and his family life has been rocky. Learn about his wife and child below.

Who Is Bam Margera’s Wife?

The Jackass star, who previously said he suffered from bipolar disorder, and Nicole Boyd wed in October 2013 in Reykjavik, Iceland. Their relationship has been riddled with tension over the years.

Todd Williamson/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

In 2021, Margera alarmed fans when he posted a video via Instagram that showed him throwing a series of sex toys at Boyd during a bizarre argument.

“I bought you a buttplug but it’s for your mouth so you can stop all your s–t talk,” he yelled while throwing the product through the car window, later adding, “And I bought you this awesome big rubber d—k so you can go f—k yourself.”

He then began hurling insults at Boyd, blaming their son, Phoenix, for their lack of intimacy.

“Hey, everyone, have you ever been f—ked by a girl? Well if you have, type me and tell me all about it because I forget cause she’s so attached at the hip to Phoenix that I become a two pump chump,” Margera said in the video, claiming he and Boyd had sex “every 10 days if I’m lucky.” His wife clapped back, saying he didn’t “shower that often” or brush his teeth.

Margera has been in and out of rehab since 2009. In May 2022, he celebrated one year of sobriety via Instagram.

Does Bam Margera Have Kids?

The Viva La Bam star and Boyd welcomed their only child, son Phoenix, in December 2017. The name they picked for their little one actually has a very special meaning behind it.

“I said it and everybody liked it, so we stuck with that,” Margera previously told People. He also mentioned that the moniker felt special because he and Boyd first met at the Phoenix Theater in Petaluma, California, where his brother Jess Margera’s band CKY was performing at the time.

Margera has seemingly been present in his son’s life and has shared videos of himself teaching the toddler to ride a skateboard. However, in 2021, Nicole filed for full custody of Phoenix, despite the fact that the couple is not divorced nor had any divorce filing at the time, according to court documents obtained by In Touch.

Boyd was willing to give her husband monitored visitation rights, although she would give final approval of Margera’s preferred monitor.

Does Bam Margera Have Custody of His Son?

Their custody case is still pending, but it appears Boyd spends the majority of time with Phoenix.

Where is Bam Margera Now?

Margera was reported missing in June 2022 after leaving his court-appointed rehab facility in Florida without authorization, according to TMZ. He allegedly told the facility’s manager that he planned to leave and check into a different rehab center because he was unhappy with the restrictions at the facility, the outlet reported.

Reps for Margera did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.