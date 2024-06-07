Bachelorette alum DeAnna Pappas is back on the market following 11 years of marriage after a judge officially signed off on her divorce.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, the court terminated the reality star and her former husband Stephen Stagliano’s marriage weeks after the exes hashed out a settlement in the case.

DeAnna, 42, appeared on season 11 of The Bachelor. She was then selected to be the star of season 4 of The Bachelorette.

The reality star filed for divorce in January 2023. She listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The petition listed the date of separation as the date of the filing. She demanded primary custody of their kids and spousal support. She asked that Stephen’s right to collect support be terminated. In response, Stephen, 39, asked the court to award him joint custody of their children.

The exes eventually hashed out a custody deal where they agreed to share joint custody. DeAnna and Stephen added a provision regarding drinking around the children.

Getty

The provision read, “neither party shall drink alcohol in excess of the legal limit during their custody periods, or have a child and/or children in their custody and control when being intoxicated.”

The exes also agreed not to consume narcotics within 12 hours before or during periods of time with the kids.

Per their agreement, DeAnna will be paid $1k a month in child support for their 2 children. Stephen will pay an additional $1,500 a month in spousal support. The two agreed to split uninsured health care related costs and educations expenses for their kids. Stephen agreed to pay DeAnna 5% of the net sale proceeds from a company he started after their split.

DeAnna was awarded several bank accounts and her jewelry collection. Stephen held on to a 2013 Kia Soul, his watch collection, and several retirement accounts in his name. DeAnna met Stephen through his brother — who appeared on season 5 of The Bachelorette.

DeAnna spoke about the split before she filed for divorce.

“It is with immense sadness, Stephen & I have decided to end our relationship as a couple. We have been working hard for a long time — both as a married couple & as individuals — & have come to the conclusion to remain separate,” DeAnna told her fans. She added, “We remain loving parents to our beautiful children, Addison & Austin, & will continue to raise them together with love & faith. We ask you to respect our privacy during this difficult time as we navigate the new normal. We want to thank our dear friends & family for your endless support & many, many prayers during what has become the most difficult time of our lives.”