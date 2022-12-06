One of Hollywood’s funniest couples, ​​Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, are living in their dream home. The pair, who got married in July 2015, named their stunning Los Angeles Farmhouse KuKu Farms. The entire property underwent years of renovations, with the That ‘70s Show alums adding their input throughout the entire process.

The six-acre estate includes a massive main house, an equally huge guesthouse and a barn fit for entertaining A-list guests. The couple were very invested in making the house feel like a home. “We wanted the house to look like an old barn, something that had been here for decades, that was then converted into a house. But it also had to feel modern and relevant,” Ashton told Architectural Digest in August 2021.

While designing their dream home with architect Howard Backen and designer Vicky Charles, the pair were focused on creating a cozy place for their two children to grow up. Their daughter, Wyatt, was born in October 2014 and their son, Dimitri, followed in November 2016. Mila and Ashton took a very relatable approach to their home renovation, creating Pinterest boards and sharing their ideas with each other before making any big decisions.

“Mila was pregnant with their first child when we began this journey. We spent months looking at materials and colors to find the right visual language,” Vicky shared. “Our conversations were not just about the land and the architecture but also about the future of their family. Over time, the design moved away from a traditional farmhouse aesthetic to something more contemporary. Wrought-iron chandeliers and big chesterfields were the wrong clothes for this body.”

The Ranch actor and the Bad Moms star wanted to make sure their new home was sustainable and eco-friendly. KuKu Farms is powered by solar panels. The beams in the interior of the home were crafted from reclaimed wood. Many of the eye-catching pieces in the newly built farmhouse were already pieces that the couple owned. The iconic 10-foot chandelier that hangs in the barn is hard to miss, and was the main attraction of the duo’s former home.

“It was all designed around this chandelier that we thought was so obnoxious that we had in a previous house, and we were like, how do we make the chandelier less obnoxious? Let’s put a barn around it!” the Black Swan actress shared during an April 2021 appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

Keep scrolling to take a tour of Ashton and Mila’s beautiful farmhouse.