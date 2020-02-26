Don’t come for Ashley Tisdale’s hair! The actress clapped back at a fan after they made a comment about her curly ‘do. “Using my natural curl for this movie, and I’m very excited,” the 34-year-old captioned a video of herself showing off her hairstyle via Instagram on Tuesday, February 25.

However, one troll didn’t appreciate her wavy look. “I call bulls—t, LMAO. That ain’t natural hair. Looks curled,” they wrote. “Legit natural curl. The only thing that’s not natural is the straight part. Took a flatiron to the top,” the High School Musical alum replied in the comments section.

Additionally, the blonde babe dished on her hair care secrets. “OMG what products do you use for those curls?! Beautiful! I have a similar haircut, but my curls don’t come out quite that nice!” one person asked. “I use Olaplex Leave In and Oil. And get this — this is slept on,” Ashley revealed.

Later on, Ashley took to her Instagram Stories to clear up the nonsense about her hair. “I love how people in my comments are debating over if my natural curl is actually natural or curled,” she wrote. “This is all real.” Meanwhile, Ashley’s other friends thought she looked fabulous. “Gorgeous,” Vanessa Hudgens wrote. Scotty Cunha added, “Cuuuuuuute.”

On February 21, the New Jersey native posted a photo with her new hue. “Back to blonde and back to having fun,” she captioned the shot. Of course, her fans quickly became obsessed with the color. One person wrote, “You look so wonderful,” while another echoed, “You’re amazing, Ash.” A third person added, “You’re so gorgeous as always, girl.”

Clearly, the “Voices in My Head” songstress is feeling herself these days since she posted a powerful message about self-love on social media on February 5. “This isn’t a post to show me in a bikini,” she captioned the picture. “Look, I’m not the leanest I’ve ever been, in fact, I actually weigh the most I ever have, but I work out and eat healthy (most of the time),” Ashley continued. “The ideal body we all have in our minds can be different to all of us, but it’s important to love ourselves in this moment — no matter what size we are — because you are beautiful.”

Keep living your best life, Ashley! Forget about the haters.