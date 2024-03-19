Art Production Fund celebrated its 14th Annual Gala on March 14, 2024, presented by Saks, and raised over $850,000 in support of the organization’s mission to produce ambitious public art projects. Over three hundred guests set sail on the Art Production Fund Cruise to celebrate the organization’s artists and supporters at the iconic NYC landmark, The Seagram Building.

One of New York’s most anticipated artworld events, guests arrived at the 2024 Gala wearing their best Overboard dress for an evening of sea-inspired fun with an elevated twist. Guests were greeted by a Saks x Art Production Fund sail before proceeding upstairs for cocktails in THE GRILL, where they sipped Champagne Lallier and Piña Coladas. Upon entering guests were greeted by a site-specific oyster and Champagne Lallier installation by Laila Gohar. Among the cocktail crowd, Aqualillies Merpeople greeted guests on the upper decks with branded APF slippers and life preservers. Guests were ushered into THE POOL for dinner, where they settled into their seats before dinner was announced with a performance commission by artist Shikeith. Titled “Visiting Hours,” the piece pays tribute to the historic Hudson River piers during the 1960s and 1970s. Abandoned, these piers became a canvas for queer communities, embodying resilience and creativity.

Executive Director Casey Fremont and Director of Operations Kathleen Lynch welcomed and thanked guests and led the room in a toast. A decadent dinner inspired by the high seas was curated by APF Board member Sarah Hoover with shrimp cocktail & crudité, blinis and Carbone’s signature lobster ravioli. Each table setting was complete with custom surprises for attendees to carry home including individually embroidered APF windbreakers and gift bags by Saks.

Sara Friedlander, Deputy Chairman of Post-War and Contemporary Art at Christie’s, led the live auction supported by UOVO. Auction lots included a portrait commission by Hiba Schahbaz hammering in at $30,000 and paintings by Maia Ruth Lee fetching $30,000, Dominique Fung selling for $70,000, and Joel Mesler going for $120,000. Maia Ruth Lee and Joel Mesler each have upcoming public projects with Art Production Fund, which will be supported by funds raised.

All proceeds from the evening support Art Production Fund’s public commissions that make artists’ visions come to life. Art Production Fund (APF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to commissioning and producing ambitious public art projects, reaching new audiences and expanding awareness through contemporary art. Past projects include: Elmgreen & Dragset, “Prada Marfa,” Valentine, Texas; Ugo Rondinone, “Seven Magic Mountains,” Las Vegas; Jeff Koons, Zoe Buckman, “CHAMP,” L.A.; and both Sanford Biggers “Oracle” and Derrick Adams “Funtime Unicorns” at Rockefeller Center, New York.

For more information, please visit artproductionfund.org / @ArtProductionFund Art Production Fund Leadership: Executive Director Casey Fremont, Director of Operations Kathleen Lynch.

Guests included: Co-Founders Yvonne Force Villareal and Doreen Remen, Olivia Wilde, Diana Agron, Huma Abedin, Paul Arnhold, Drew Barrymore, Sophia Bush, Debbie Harry, Carole Radziwell, and more.