Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger is doing OK after he was involved in a multi-car accident in Los Angeles.

“He is fine. His only concern right now is for the woman who was injured,” a rep for Schwarzenegger, 74, told People in a statement on Friday, January 21.

The Terminator actor was driving his Yukon on Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue when he collided with a Toyota Prius that day, causing his car’s airbags to deploy. His SUV then rolled on top of the other vehicle before eventually turning over and then rolling onto a Porsche Cayenne. The Los Angeles Police Department Public Information Officer confirmed details in a statement to In Touch.



“There was a four vehicle traffic accident on Sunset and Allenford at 4:35 p.m.,” the statement read. “One vehicle on top of another. One female was transported to a local hospital with an abrasion.”

The collision comes nearly one month after Schwarzenegger’s divorce from now-ex-wife Maria Shriver was finalized in December 2021.



Shriver, 66, first met the actor in 1977 and married him in April 1986. They welcomed their first child, Katherine, three years later in December 1989, followed by daughter Christina in 1991, son Patrick in September 1993 and son Christopher in September 1997.



The journalist and the former governor of California announced their divorce after 25 years of marriage in July 2011 two months after publicly admitting he had fathered his son Joseph Baena with the family’s housekeeper Mildred Baena.

“After leaving the governor’s office, I told my wife about this event, which occurred over a decade ago,” he confessed in a statement in May 2011. “I understand and deserve the feelings of anger and disappointment among my friends and family. There are no excuses and I take full responsibility for the hurt I have caused. I have apologized to Maria, my children and my family. I am truly sorry.”

Shriver and Schwarzenegger announced their split in a joint statement two months later. “After a great deal of thought, reflection, discussion and prayer, we came to this decision together,” the former pair’s statement read at the time. “At this time, we are living apart while we work on the future of our relationship. We are continuing to parent our four children together … We consider this a private matter and neither we nor any of our friends or family will have further comment.”

Over a decade later, Baena, 24, seemingly has a strong relationship with his father. Schwarzenegger continues to feature his son on Instagram, mainly for celebrations. He gave his son a birthday tribute in October 2021, revealing Baena had a career in real estate as well as in acting.

“I am so proud of you and I love you!” the Total Recall actor captioned his carousel post. “You are crushing it in the gym, in your real estate career and in acting. I know this will be another fantastic year.”