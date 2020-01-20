Ariana Grande Shares Never-Before-Seen Video of Mac Miller on What Would Have Been His 28th Birthday

Gone but never forgotten. Ariana Grande took to Instagram to honor Mac Miller with a never-before-seen video on Sunday, January 19 — what would have been his 28th birthday. The 26-year-old’s tribute comes two days after late rapper’s posthumous album Circles dropped on Friday, January 17.

In the silent video, Mac can be seen playing a tune on the keyboard while he sat barefoot in gray sweatpants. It looks like he was really getting into the song he was playing. Ari appeared to be reclining on a nearby sofa while her man serenaded her and their pup. She captioned the video with a single blue heart emoji. The pair were together for almost two years.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock; Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Several users took to Ari’s comments to send her some love. Her mom Joan Grande sent her a single red heart, while Nikita Dragun wrote, “My heart ILY,” with a pink heart emoji.

Although Mac, whose real name is Malcolm James McCormick, passed away in September 2018, his music continues to touch many.

“Here we are,” his family wrote in a statement in early January. “The act of having to write this at all feels surreal. At the time of his passing, Malcolm was well into the process of recording his companion album to Swimming, entitled Circles. Two different styles complementing each other, completing a circle — Swimming in Circles was the concept.”

Courtesy of Ariana Grande/Instagram

The statement continued, “He had been working with Jon Brion, who after hearing some early versions of the songs, cleared his calendar to help Malcolm fine-tune them. After his passing, Jon dedicated himself to finishing Circles based on his time and conversations with Malcolm. We are eternally grateful to Jon and to those who gave their best to the difficult and emotional task of putting out this body of work.”

Mac’s cause of death was determined to be an accidental overdose due to a mix of lethal drugs involving fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol. He was scheduled to go on tour one month after his passing. He is deeply missed by his family and friends.