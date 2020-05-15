If Travis Scott is rapping about his “wifey,” there’s only one person that could be — right? After the rapper collaborated with Future on a new song called “Solitaires,” fans are convinced his NSFW lyrics are about Kylie Jenner. After the track dropped on Thursday, May 14, they took to Twitter to share their theories.

“Wait. On ‘Solitaires’ by #Future and #TravisScott on #HighOffLife. Travis says ‘Been humpin’ wifey for so long, she got a limp when she walk.’ Did him and Kylie get back together?” one wrote. A second chimed in, “Travis Scott just said something about humping his wifey and all I can picture is Kylie Jenner shaking a chihuahua off her leg.”

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Travis, 28, and Kylie, 22, have been fueling romance rumors once again after the makeup mogul posted a birthday shout-out to her baby daddy on April 30. Not only did she share a photo of them right at midnight so she could be one of the first to help him celebrate, she also wrote a long tribute to the rapper. In the post, she called him the “daddy of the year” — and promised to love him “forever.” Just a few days after that, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a Boomerang with Travis.

A week later, it was his turn. On May 11, he posted several throwback photos from when they were together in 2017. He also hinted on Mother’s Day that he sent Stormi’s mama some flowers, sharing the same bouquet on his Instagram Story as Kylie did on hers.

However, we’ve been down this road before and had our hearts firmly crushed by Mason Disick when he shut down the speculation. After going live on Instagram to talk to fans, he revealed his aunt and her ex were “not back together” despite clues to the contrary. But while some fans are baffled about where exactly the stars stand, an insider tells In Touch their relationship “really isn’t that complicated.” Though the two shared a romance, it “just evolved into something else.”

“They love each other, and they love Stormi,” the source said. “It works for them, and, at the end of the day, that’s all that matters.”