Going strong? Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson aren’t only costars on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, but they are also a couple in real life. Split rumors began to circulate in July, though the couple seemed to set the record straight with hilarious responses. Keep scrolling to find out if Rob and Kaitlin are still together, learn about their relationship and more.

Are Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson Still Together?

Rumors began to swirl that Rob and Kaitlin called it quits in July when an anonymous source submitted a tip to DeuxMoi claiming that an unnamed man who was assumed to be Rob allegedly cheated.

“Apparently two married costars of a popular and long running sitcom have quietly separated after the husband cheated on her in Wales,” the tip read along with the subject line “not always sunny.”

After Perez Hilton posted about the claims on Twitter, Kaitlin made light of the situation with a humorous reply.

“It was me who had the affair. But it was not with someone from Wales. It was with a whale,” the Flipped actress wrote via Twitter on July 3. “I’ve always loved whales. They’re the bosses of the ocean and I’m attracted to power. We ask for privacy as we navigate this difficult time.”

Rob also addressed the allegations in his own tweet. “Sad to admit that the rumor is true,” he joked. “However some of the details are … Incorrect.”

How Long Have Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson Been Together?

Rob and Kaitlin began dating while filming season 2 of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which premiered in 2005.

They went on to tie the knot in 2008.

The couple discussed their relationship while celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary in August 2022.

Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup for FX/Shutterstock

“Being in a relationship is very difficult. We’ve had our ups and downs,” Rob said while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live alongside his wife. “We’ve been married for coming up on 14 years this September. And I can tell you that I love you more now than I did 14 years ago. And that for as hard as it is sometimes, just like in any relationship, I will keep showing up and doing my best, because I love you so much.”

Do Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson Have Children?

The pair welcomed baby No. 1, son Axel Lee, in September 2010, followed by son Leo Grey born in April 2012.