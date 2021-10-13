This article was originally published on Real Tested CBD. To view the original article and review, click here.

These days, cannabinoids are just about everywhere you look, whether it’s in a dispensary, a health-foods store, a gas station or online, the options are endless. But are they all reliable?

CBD has become all the rage in the wellness and health industries, and rightly so. Cannabidiol, also known as CBD, is a compound naturally derived in cannabis and hemp plants. It has been found to contain antioxidants and strong anti-inflammatory properties. CBD is thought to be beneficial for things like anxiety, stress relief, pain management and even Epilepsy.

As the cannabinoid markets continue to grow, so do the number of cannabinoids we see available in products. Delta-8 THC is one of the newest cannabinoids gaining popularity. Delta-8 is an isomer of delta-9 THC, meaning they have a slightly different chemical makeup and effect on users. Consumers of delta-8 have reported lessened psychoactive impacts than traditional THC (delta-9), but with the potential for therapeutic properties like stress relief, appetite stimulation and sleep aid. It is important to distinguish delta-8 from CBD, as the two cannabinoids can impact users very differently.

If you are a fan of traditional THC, delta-8 could be for you. If not, then delta-8 may not be the best choice either. Click here to learn more about the effects of delta-8 THC versus CBD. As with any cannabinoid-based product, third party lab testing is important for all delta-8 products. Turn to Real Tested CBD for all your delta-8 breakdown needs, from purity to potency and overall quality and value.

Today we bring you some new delta-8 THC products from Koi CBD, and we think you will like what you see as much as we enjoyed testing them:

“Get the full spectrum experience of CBD hemp flower infused with Delta 8 THC. We start with CBD hemp flower grown in the USA, then infuse Delta 8 THC distillate into the buds to enhance the experience.” – Koi CBD

‘Koi CBD’ Delta-8 THC – Real Tested CBD Review

Koi Delta-8 THC Tincture

First up, we have a D8 tincture, with Koi’s Delta-8 THC Tincture. This oil gets a recommended review from our experts and ranks second in our Best D8 Tinctures category. Coming in a mango flavor and packing 1145mg of delta-8 THC this oil a high-potency tincture. This oil does contain 106mg of delta-9, so if you are new to delta-8 this may not be the best choice for you. With passes on all solvent and pesticide tests, this oil is safe to use and is very affordable at just $0.04 per milligram of delta-9 THC and $0.05 per milligram of delta-8 THC.

Koi Delta-8 THC Gummies

With another delta-8 gummies variation, we have Koi’s Delta-8 THC Gummies in a watermelon flavor. This 20-pack of gummies passed all solvent and pesticide tests and got a recommended review from our experts. These gummies contain 327mg of delta-8 THC and only 27mg delta-9 THC, which is great! These gummies are reasonably priced, costing around $0.11 per milligram of D8, making them a good choice for someone who is testing the waters of this new cannabinoid.

Real Tested CBD Takeaways

When it comes to delta-8 THC products, Koi is a reliable source to turn to. To check out more Real Tested CBD Brand Spotlight Reviews, click here. To compare all our ‘Best Of’ Categories, check here. And check out full Delta-8 THC Resource Page for everything you need to know about D8.