Exclusive Are Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules’ Jasmin Lawrence and Boyfriend Eric Murphy Still Together?

Adorable duo! Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules star Jasmin Lawrence and boyfriend Eric Murphy went from “really good friends” to an adorable couple, the E! star exclusively tells In Touch.

“You know what, my uncle actually introduced us. It wasn’t even our dads, and they’ve done two movies together. They’re friends,” Jasmin, 26, dishes about how she and Eric, 32, connected.

Both of them have comedy icons as dads. Jasmin is the daughter of Martin Lawrence and ex-wife Patricia Southall, while Eric’s parents are Eddie Murphy and ex Paulette McNeely.

Eric Murphy/Instagram

“We became really good friends. We bonded on a lot of things,” the Duke University graduate continues about the strong chemistry she has with her beau. “Obviously, we have similar backgrounds. So, we understood each other on a certain level, and over time, it just became more.”

The secret to their strong bond is that they are “best friends,” says Jasmin. “It sounds cliche … but it’s so true. Like we just love each other’s company,” gushes the Bad Boys for Life actress. “We laugh together — a lot of laughing. And having similar backgrounds definitely helps because there’s certain things that I don’t have to explain. He just gets it and he knows it’s all good.”

Luckily, their famous fathers are supportive of their relationship. “My dad loves Eric … because Eric treats me so well and he is so kind and consistent and loves my family,” reveals Jasmin. “He doesn’t even have a reason to be tough on [him].”

Jasmin Lawrence/Instagram

It’s clear the pair, who made their romance Instagram official in July 2021, are head over heels for each other. Eric shared a heartfelt message for his “beautiful” girlfriend’s birthday on January 15.

“Thank you for being such a blessing in my life. I am so fortunate to experience your unconditional love. I pray that God blesses you abundantly as you enter your 26th year,” he wrote. “You have made my life better than I ever thought it could be. You embody everything I ever prayed for in a significant other. Keep shining your bright light on the world. I am so incredibly proud of you. Thank you for being the best girlfriend of all time! I LOVE YOU!!”

The feeling is definitely mutual. Jasmin raved over how “incredibly blessed” to have Eric “by [her] side” in her life while wishing him a happy birthday in July 2021, adding, “Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories!”

Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules airs on E! on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST.