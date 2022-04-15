It’s complicated. Elon Musk and Grimes have had a roller-coaster relationship over the years. They were first romantically linked in May 2018 and have welcomed two kids together. But are they still together? Keep reading to find out their current relationship status.

Rumors began to circulate that Elon, 50, and Grimes, 34, were dating in 2018, while they confirmed the romance by making their red carpet debut at the 2018 Met Gala. The singer – whose real name is Claire Boucher – later confirmed that they hit it off when he messaged her in response to a tweet she wrote about the thought experiment Roko’s Basilisk.

The relationship appeared to be going strong until August 2018, when rapper Azealia Banks claimed Grimes invited her to Elon’s Los Angeles home to collaborate on a song. Azealia, 30, alleged that she spent an entire weekend with the SpaceX founder, though he denied the claims.

Following Azealia’s allegations, fans noticed that Grimes and Elon had unfollowed each other on social media that same month. However, they were spotted out together in October of that year, and the pair soon refollowed each other’s social media accounts.

While they never confirmed they were back together, Grimes sparked reconciliation rumors in January 2019 by tweeting she was “randomly in China” at the same time Elon launched the Tesla factory in Shanghai.

The couple kept out of the spotlight for months until they attended the Game Awards in December 2019 together. Kim Kardashian proved that Elon and Grimes were back together when the couple appeared in Instagram photos from the reality star’s Christmas Eve bash in 2019.

Things became serious for the couple when Grimes announced she was expecting their first child together in January 2020. However, she did not confirm that Elon was the father until March. “I do actually just really love my boyfriend,” she told Rolling Stone at the time. “So I was like, ‘You know, sure.’”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The billionaire later revealed that his girlfriend gave birth to their son, X Æ A-12, on May 4. “Mom & baby all good,” he tweeted at the time.

Following their son’s arrival, a source told Us Weekly that the pair “experienced a lot of ups and downs in their relationship.”

“[They] have been on and off,” the insider added. “Through it all though, they have and will continue to maintain a close friendship.”

The couple continued to air out their drama when Grimes called out Elon on Twitter after he posted “pronouns suck.” In a now-deleted tweet, she responded, “I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a [call]. I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this isn’t your heart.”

The “Player of Games” singer later defended Elon in April 2021 when TikTok users accused him of being a “men’s rights activist. She wrote, “He’s not. Def he’s been very immature at points on Twitter but for [example] the president of spaceX is a woman, as is his right hand [person] at Neuralink, etc.”

Months later, Elon and Grimes confirmed they had called it quits in September. “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” the SpaceX founder told Page Six on September 24. “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in L.A. She’s staying with me now, and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

Just days after Elon announced their split, Grimes released a new song called “Love.” She explained she wrote the track in response to the increased attention she faced in light of the breakup. “It f—king sucks to be awake / Oh, Lord, I pray my soul to take,” she sings. “Nobody understands because everything they hate is everything I love.”

The Canada native later released the song “Player of Games” in December 2021, which seems to reference her split from Elon. “I’m in love with the greatest gamer / But he’ll always love the game more than he loves me,” went one lyric.

Months later in March 2022, the songwriter told Vanity Fair that she and Elon welcomed a baby girl named Exa Dark Siderael three months earlier via surrogate. “I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid,” she said of their relationship status. “We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time. … We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand.”

Shortly after the article came out about the birth of their second child, the musician confirmed that she and Elon had split once again. “Me and E have broken up *again*​ since the writing of this article haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now,” she tweeted on Thursday, March 10. “I think Devin wrote that part of the story rly well. Sique – peace out.”