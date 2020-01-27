Music’s power couple didn’t seem to make an appearance at music’s biggest event. Beyoncé and Jay-Z seemingly skipped the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26.

Beyoncé, 38, is up for Best Pop Solo Performance at the 62nd annual Grammys for her Lion King song “Spirit,” as well as Best Pop Vocal Album for The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack album. She’s also nominated for Best Song Written for Visual Media for “Spirit” and Best Music Film for Homecoming.

Jay-Z, 50, and Beyoncé won Best Urban Contemporary Album last year for Everything Is Love, but Jay-Z isn’t up for a nomination at this year’s awards show. Neither singer is set to perform at Sunday’s event and may have decided to stay home as a result.

There was some speculation before the show that the couple was going to skip the awards ceremony this year. On Twitter, pop culture expert Moe Samir wrote on January 24, “It appears that Taylor Swift, Jay-Z and Beyoncé aren’t attending the #GRAMMYS anymore,” along with a photo from CBS that displayed empty seats.

“The three had been planned to be seated next to each other in the front row, but in a new picture, their pictures have now been removed,” Moe added.

That same day, it was confirmed that Taylor, 30, was indeed not going to attend the event. Us Weekly confirmed that the “Lover” songstress was not going to make an appearance despite being nominated in some major categories.

It wasn’t totally clear why Taylor decided to skip the event, but rumors began to swirl about Beyoncé and Jay-Z also opting out after all three seemed to be missing from seating arrangements ahead of the show.

Fans might recall that the couple actually decided not to attend the show in January 2019. The award they won last year was revealed during the Grammys pre-show, and neither Beyoncé nor Jay-Z were scheduled to perform during the show, so they might not have seen the point in showing up — or maybe they just had a better plan to hang out with their cute daughter, Blue Ivy, and their twins!

