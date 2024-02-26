Anya Taylor-Joy flaunted a corset in a stunning custom Maison Margiela gown for the Dune: Part Two New York premiere on Sunday, February 25, and fans were quick to call her out for promoting the health “hurtful” attire.

The actress, 27, shared behind-the-scenes Instagram photos while getting ready for the event, with one showing her tiny waist cinched tightly in a corset, which alarmed some fans. Anya covered up her bare breasts with her hands as to seemingly highlight how the corset gave her an hourglass figure.

“Can we not normalize starvation?” one person wrote next to the photo, while another commented, “Rough. Expected better from you tbh. Thinness isn’t chic.”

“Thats not good … Really not healthy,” one user wrote. Another added, “Do you realize how corsets are hurtful for women’s health and should not be promoted?” while one woman shared, “Nothing to be proud of an sets a poor example for young girls.”

Courtesy of Anya Taylor-Joy/Instagram

“That is not a healthy look for women at all,” one follower wrote, while another fan told Anya, “I love you, but this is not OK.” While one person told her that the corset, “Looks painfully uncomfortable,” another asked, “Are your ribs okay? Could you breathe? Like, honestly wondering!”

Anya had defenders who were happy she shared how she achieved such a tiny waist underneath her gown, which was shown in the photos that followed the corset picture.

“I think she’s doing a good thing by posting the BTS pics of what is under her dress so people know that what you see isn’t always the real thing. She’s showing what she had to do to get her body to look that way so everyone wouldn’t be freaking out and thinking her waist is naturally that small. It’s called transparency!!!” one follower wrote.

Courtesy of Instagram

Courtesy of Instagram

Courtesy of Instagram

Another person was unhappy with the negativity directed towards The Queen’s Gambit star, writing, “What’s up with y’all in the comments? Go touch some grass. Her body is perfectly fine, she’s always been on the slimmer side and the first pic it’s just a corset she wore during an event. FFS.”

Anya was thrilled with her look, thanking the design house and Dune: Part Two‘s director in her caption. “Merci @maisonmargiela + Denis Villeneuve for making dreams come true,” she gushed.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Maison Margiela’s Instagram page showed Anya’s red carpet look and described her gown, explaining, “Anya Taylor-Joy attended the premiere of Dune: Part Two in a Maison Margiela Artisanal 2024 ensemble designed by John Galliano. The look comprised a black dress with aquarelled tulle and silk crin bands, layered over a lamé antique fabric cut into a bias-cut siren dress,” adding, “Completing the look were marmalade velvet Tabi pumps by Christian Louboutin for Maison Margiela.”

This wasn’t the first time Anya got called out for a look during the Dune: Part Two promotional tour. At the film’s Paris premiere, she wore a white Dior gown with a hooded veil that only showed her face and was accused by some fans of “cosplay as Muslim women.”