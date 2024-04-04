Anna Paquin’s Illness and Why She Needed to Use a Cane

True Blood alum Anna Paquin walked the red carpet alongside her husband Stephen Moyer for their upcoming movie A Bit of Light on April 3, 2024, but the actress used a cane for assistance. Anna and Stephen have both remained tight lipped regarding her mysterious medical issues and for the most part, she’s remained absent from the public eye.

Anna Paquin Briefly Addressed Her Illness in April 2024

Anna has yet to reveal her diagnosis publicly, but she did briefly address her medical struggles when she appeared on the red carpet for A Bit of Light.

“It hasn’t been easy,” Anna told People on April 3, 2024.

The publication added that Anna was experiencing mobility issues and having trouble with her speech, but that a source said that she was “hopefully” expected to make a full recovery.

Why Anna Paquin Is Grateful to Have Husband Stephen Moyer By Her Side

The Oscar winner also mentioned that she was grateful to have Stephen by her side, who directed their new film in which Anna stars as an alcoholic mother who loses custody of her children.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

“He’s my favorite person to play with,” Anna gushed, and added that she “wouldn’t be working with him if she didn’t think he was an excellent director.”

“I’m not sentimental when it comes to work,” she concluded.

Anna Paquin Is Returning to Hollywood With Her New Movie ‘A Bit of Light’

Anna won her first Oscar at only 11 years old for her role of Flora McGrath in the critically acclaimed movie, The Piano. Although, she credits her start in the entertainment industry to indie films.

“My first love was independent filmmaking,” Anna said. “That’s how I entered the film industry. I was working with people who were all about telling stories and telling them with integrity and truth.”

As for her character in A Bit of Light, the mom of two said that she doesn’t really relate to her because she’s never struggled with alcoholism, but she did connect to the character as being a woman and a mother.

“Not everyone ends up having the journey with motherhood that they have hoped or had planned,” Anna explained. “We’re all flawed and imperfect, and Ella is kind of on some level repeating some sort of familial patterns as far as stuffing feelings down. It’s very relatable because there’s so many ways that people can get in their own way, or sort of learn to cope with trauma.”