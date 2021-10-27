After Angelina Jolie took her two eldest daughters, Zahara and Shiloh, along to join her at the glamorous Rome premiere of Eternals, she gave some quality one-on-one time to her youngest, Vivienne. The pair went on a long shopping trip together in London on October 26, where mother and daughter were photographed arm in arm.

The actress, 46, who shares the children with ex-husband Brad Pitt, looked chic in a long black tweed coat with black buttons up the front. She wore classic black heels and a matching black face mask. Angie’s hair was back to its natural state, as she wore the just-past-shoulder-length locks straight and casual. It was a far cry from her waist-length hair extensions that caused a massive red carpet malfunction at the October 24 Rome premiere of Eternals, where the new layers weren’t blended in with her natural locks.

Vivienne, 13, went for total comfort on their shopping trip, wearing a white T-shirt tucked into gray sweatpants. She wore white sneakers and had her sandy shoulder-length hair pulled back into a ponytail.

Angie’s kids have proven before that they’ve got very reasonably priced taste in clothes, and her outing with Vivi was no exception. The two hit up the H&M store on London’s Oxford Street, and they came away with several clothing items. Angelina and Vivienne were photographed going through the clothing racks on their shopping trip, and the Maleficent star carried their items to the cash register. When it was time to leave, Vivienne carried the brown H&M shopping bag to their awaiting vehicle.

After the mother-daughter outing, Angelina brought the rest of her brood out that evening for a trip to the iconic British toy store Hamleys. Shiloh, 15, appeared to have picked up a souvenir in Rome, as she wore a black hoodie sweatshirt with the words “Italia” in big letters, as well as “Roma” on the front with a logo. She paired it with light colored blue jeans for the shopping trip, while Vivienne’s twin brother, Knox, wore a black sweatsuit.

The family found a number of items to their liking, as assistants were seen carrying at least four bags of items from their trip to Hamleys. Angelina’s kids have the best of both worlds … they get to go to glamorous red carpet film premieres, as well as normal shopping trips with their mom.

Scroll down for photos of Angelina and Vivienne’s London shopping outing.