Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe disappeared from her coastal community and was reported missing on January 4, 2023. While the search is still on for the mother of three, new details continue to emerge. Keep reading for everything we know about Ana Walshe’s disappearance, including suspects, arrests and more.

When Was Ana Walshe Last Seen?

According to Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley, a family member who was at the Walshe residence reported seeing Ana in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.

Ana reportedly was on her way to Logan Airport to board a flight headed to Washington, D.C., for work and is said to have used a rideshare app. However, during a news conference, Chief Quigley noted that investigators had not confirmed that she was picked up by a rideshare service. They added that she did not board a flight out of Boston.

Three days later, after failing to report to work, Ana was reported missing by her company as well as her husband, Brian Walshe.

Is Ana Walshe’s Husband a Suspect?

While the Cohasset Police held a press conference on January 6 – two days after Ana was reported missing – saying, “nothing to support anything suspicious or criminal,” fingers began to be pointed at Brian.

On Sunday, January 8, Brian was arrested and charged with misleading a police investigation, according to a statement from the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office. He pleaded not guilty the following day but was ordered to be held on $500,000 bail.

During Brian’s arraignment, prosecutors claimed that he had purchased $450 worth of cleaning supplies, including a mop and tarps, from a local Home Depot on January 2, despite telling investigators that he was at Whole Foods and CVS at the time.

“The intentional, willful and direct responses to questions about his whereabouts on the days of Sunday, January 1, 2023, and Monday, January 2, 2023, were a clear attempt to mislead and delay investigators,” a criminal affidavit read. “The fact that he was asked a specific question and he gave an untruthful answer that led investigators out of the area caused a clear delay in the search for the missing person, Ana Walshe.”

Prosecutor Lynn Beland added, “These various statements caused a delay in the investigation to the point that during the time frame when he didn’t report his wife and gave various statements, that allowed him time to either clean up evidence, dispose of evidence and causing a delay.”

Sources later told CNN that search queries for “how to dispose of a 115-pound woman’s body” and “how to dismember a body” were found on Brian’s computer. The investigation then turned from a missing person to a possible homicide, the outlet reported.

While the ground search for Ana has “concluded” after 20 troopers, K-9s, divers and the State Police Air Wing searched a wooded area for two days, it was revealed in court on January 9 that a bloody knife was found in the basement of the Walshe residence.

Brian is due back in court on February 9.