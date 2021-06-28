This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

When it comes to immune-boosting supplements, elderberries are a pretty big deal. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, people have often touted the health benefits of this incredible fruit. While scientists are still debating whether elderberries work, we bet you’ll enjoy this elderberry-infused cocktail. Even if you don’t get an immune boost with this drink, you’re bound to feel refreshed.

Oh yeah, and don’t forget to add a little Tribe CBD oil to this berrylicious beverage. With both CBD and elderberries, this cocktail may “cure what ails you!”

CBD Elderberry Cocktail Recipe

Although you won’t find elderberries in your store’s produce department, they have been cultivated for thousands of years. Typically black in color, these berries are native to many European countries and have a long history of use in folk medicine.

While many traditional healers used elderberries to treat patients, you can’t eat elderberries straight off the bush. Interestingly, raw elderberries contain poisonous compounds. Not only are these berries potentially toxic, they have a nasty bitter taste.

Elderberries are only safe to eat after they’ve been cooked (with a pinch of sugar, of course). We’ll be using traditional elderberry syrup for this cocktail recipe, but feel free to add elderberry wine if your store has it.

Ingredients

1 Tbsp elderberry syrup

1 oz vodka

Club soda, to fill

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil

Lemon slice

Directions

Pour elderberry syrup and vodka into a pre-chilled rocks glass

Stir with a bar spoon

Top with seltzer water

Add ice, if desired

Garnish with Tribe CBD oil and a lemon

At this point, scientists still aren’t sure elderberry is the immune booster that many claim it to be. However, many studies suggest these berries aren’t BS.

For instance, researchers at Hebrew University tracked how elderberry syrup affected a group of influenza patients. Compared with the placebo group, those who took elderberry had fewer signs of a cough and required less medication.

Another study tracked elderberry’s effects on a group of frequent flyers. Interestingly, folks who took elderberry capsules experienced fewer sick days versus the placebo participants. Even when the elderberry participants got ill, it was usually less severe compared with the non-elderberry group.

While these studies are encouraging, please remember that they’re just preliminary trials. More research needs to be done to understand how elderberries work their magic.

