We love a body-positive mama! Amy King (née Duggar) took to Instagram to share photos of her physique since giving birth to her son, Daxton. The 33-year-old hoped by posting the unedited images, she could help other moms who are struggling to love their bodies after carrying a child.

“My body is not magazine perfect, but this is me,” Amy began as she posed in a black bra and jeans on Wednesday, January 29. “When I look in the mirror, I see a MOM. And there is no greater honor, love or blessing! To all the mama’s out there struggling to accept their new figure, just remember every scar, tummy pooch and stretch mark and flabbiness you have now has created life! Be proud of that! Your body is powerful and made you a mother!”

Courtesy of Amy Duggar / Instagram

She continued, “Forget society’s standards on what is beautiful! You’re a badass, be patient with your progress and love yourself,” adding a heart emoji. In the comments, fans praised the brunette beauty for her honesty. “This is the most real post ever! It’s absolutely beautiful!” one user wrote. Another added, “Love this. Thank you.”

Although Amy is a new mama, she is serving mom realness on the ‘gram like a seasoned veteran. Back in November, the Counting On cousin gave a behind-the-scenes look of her not-so-glamorous life with a newborn. “Pretty poses, makeup and photo shoots are great but it’s not real. Life isn’t perfect, and I don’t want the people who follow me to think that!” she wrote on a photo shared to Instagram of her sleepily feeding her son with a coffee in hand. “So, this is the real me in real-time living my best life!” she added. “Hot tea in hand, ice water leaned up against me, half-dressed and completely worn out!”

Courtesy of Amy Duggar / Instagram

Late in December, Amy shared how her mom has been a big help. “My mom comes and takes care of Daxton for three hours in the morning! She comes at 8 a.m. [and] opens my bedroom door with a big tall glass of water, and my hand-held pump! She takes Daxton while I work on my freezer stash! I wash my face, brush my teeth and then I eat oatmeal and hop back into bed!! Without those extra three hours of sleep, I don’t think that I could function the rest of the day!” she captioned a photo with her mama. We love this Duggar cousin for always keeping it one hundred.