Although she said she isn’t a superhero, we sure think she is! In an emotional message to her mom, Deanna Duggar, Counting On star Amy Duggar admitted she gets plenty of help from her mom when it comes to raising her son, Daxton — and she is so thankful for it.

“Everyone has sent me messages asking me, ‘Amy, how do you do it all?! You make motherhood look so easy!!’ Although I appreciate those compliments I’ll be honest with [you] … it takes a village! I’m not a superwoman, and I definitely have help!” the 33-year-old shared in an Instagram caption posted on Monday, December 2.

Luckily for Amy, Deanna has been a huge help to her especially when it comes to morning feedings and getting some extra sleep. “My mom comes and takes care of Daxton for three hours in the morning! She comes at 8 a.m. [and] opens my bedroom door with a big tall glass of water, and my hand-held pump! She takes Daxton while I work on my freezer stash! I wash my face, brush my teeth and then I eat oatmeal and hop back into bed!! Without those extra three hours of sleep I don’t think that I could function the rest of the day!”

The brunette beauty added her man, Dillion King, is busy opening his new restaurant, so she lets him get some sleep while she takes on the nighttime feedings. While Deanna has been an aid for sleep deprivation in the King house, Amy reminded her mom how much her help means to them. “So mom, I just wanted you to know how much I appreciate everything you do!” Amy wrote. “Daxton loves spending time with his Nana! It’s so sweet to see a special bond you two already share!”

Prior to Amy’s outpour of affection for her mother, the TLC star opened up on Instagram about her tumultuous childhood. “I grew up in a very hostile environment. If I didn’t put the cereal box in the pantry the right way it would be thrown in a tree. My mom and I walked on eggshells and lived in fear of what might happen next,” she wrote in the comments of her Thanksgiving post. “Our home is peaceful, and I feel safe here. Thankful my son will not be around emotional abuse like that,” she added. We are happy to see Amy enjoying motherhood and getting the support she needs to thrive.