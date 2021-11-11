Amy King (née Duggar) has garnered praise for sharing an unfiltered photo of her post-baby body and being an open book about her postpartum journey.

“Forget the term ‘baby weight,’ I’m calling it ‘created another human being weight’ and I don’t know about you, but it doesn’t just ‘melt off.’ Breastfeeding didn’t help me either because I ate like It was Thanksgiving for almost two years,” the 3130 Clothing Boutique Owner, 35, wrote in an Instagram caption alongside a throwback selfie showing herself holding 2-year-old son Daxton.

Amy King/Instagram

Amy said she decided to share the never-before-seen photo as a reminder for other moms to be kind to themselves, getting support from cousins Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) and Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) for her empowering post.

“Your body has been through so much and if the house is a disaster that’s OK, if you don’t know the last time you’ve showered that’s OK too. In this picture my hair looked like a bird’s nest!” Amy continued. “I was doing everything I could to stay afloat. I was trying to do a try-on session for those workout leggings in the picture, but it just clearly wasn’t working that day.”

Amy, who welcomed her first child with husband Dillon King in October 2019, said the months after her delivery were an adjustment for her both physically and mentally.

She was getting used to her new responsibilities as a mother, and at the same time, the Arkansas resident was also learning to embrace her newfound curves.

“I felt like a blob, one big fat whale. And I was hard on myself. I cried, pinched my stomach and just didn’t feel like myself pre-baby. Nothing fit right, and I felt ugly,” she confessed.

“Then, I looked up and saw my sweet boy and in that moment my mood changed. And I took this picture. And I’m so glad I did now looking back,” Amy continued. “Our bodies might not be the same now, but two years later, I’m feeling a little more comfortable with my body and myself.”

Courtesy Amy King/Instagram

After hearing her heartfelt confession, Jessa, 29, showed love to her cousin in the comments, writing, “You’re beautiful, Mama!” Jinger, 27, also liked the post in a show of support.

Jessa is now a mother of four herself, having welcomed 3-month-old daughter Fern in July with husband Ben Seewald. The couple also share kids Spurgeon, 6, Henry, 4, and 2-year-old Ivy.

As for Jinger, the former Counting On star shares two girls with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, daughters Felicity, 3 and 11-month-old Evangeline Jo.

Amy previously opened up about where she and the Duggar girls stand in a July 2020 interview, telling Entertainment Tonight she always wishes them the best.

“I think we are all just trying to find our path, and we’re all just doing things differently,” Amy shared about their different upbringings. “I’m happy for them,” she added. “Things are definitely different, but I’m happy for everybody.”