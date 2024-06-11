Teen Mom star Amber Portwood’s fiancé Gary Wayt has officially been declared a “missing person” in Bryson City, North Carolina.

The Bryson City Police Department confirmed the news via Facebook on Tuesday, June 11. “Missing person GARY R. WAYT. 39 yrs old . 6’01” 205 pounds bald with brown eyes, last seen 06/09/2024 on Arlington Ave. area of Bryson City NC,” the social media post read. “Drive a grey SUV 2009 Nissan Rogue with Indiana state registration plate. ￼Any information please call 828488-2196. Ask for Chief Robinson or Assnt. Chief Dover.”

While Amber, 34, has not publicly commented on the situation, a source told Us Weekly that she was the one who “went to the police” to report him missing. “She doesn’t know where he is,” the insider added. “She hasn’t heard from him and he hasn’t communicated with her or his family. She reported him missing to local police on June 10. His parents haven’t heard from him either.”

News of Gary’s disappearance comes just days after it was reported on June 7 that he and Amber had recently gotten engaged. Teen Mom fans got to meet the reality star’s new man on the June 6 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, which was filmed in the fall of 2023.

Amber’s love life has been heavily documented on reality television over the years. She made her debut on 16 & Pregnant in 2009 when she gave birth to a daughter, Leah, with then-fiancé Gary Shirley. The two had many ups and downs over the years and eventually split in 2011. Following Amber’s past legal troubles, they now split custody of the teenager, but she lives with Gary and he retains primary custody.

Amber made headlines for her relationship with Leah, 15, after the June 6 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. She joined Leah and Gary, along with his wife Kristina and their daughter, for Leah’s birthday dinner, and things quickly spiraled. During the conversation, Amber accused her daughter of having an “attitude” and called her a “d–k” while the cameras were rolling, which sparked backlash from viewers.

It was during filming of that show when Amber met her next partner Andrew Glennon, a cinematographer for the series. They welcomed a son named James in 2018. Andrew currently has sole legal and primary physical custody of the child following an alleged altercation with Amber in 2019, which led to her being arrested. She pled guilty to two charges of domestic battery and intimidation.

In 2020, Amber began a long-distance relationship with Dimitri Garcia, but they split by January 2021.