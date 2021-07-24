Amanda Kloots isn’t too concerned about what others have to say when it comes to her personal life. The Talk host fired back at comments saying she moved on “fast” following husband Nick Cordero’s death after she revealed she recently started “dating again.”

The fitness guru, 39, gave the update on her love life during the Friday, July 23 episode of the CBS talk show. Amanda got candid about the “terrifying” experience of entering the dating scene more than a year after Nick died at age 41 from COVID-19 complications.

Hours after revealing she’s slowly getting herself back out there, Amanda took to her Instagram Story to comment on the negative response she received. Sharing a screenshot of a message that read, “Dating already wow that was fast,” the TV star had no qualms about sounding off on her frustration.

“How dare you judge anyone especially someone going through this process,” Amanda penned, tagging the user who left the rude remark on her page. “I will address this soon guys I promise. There’s too much to say and too much that widows deal with to not talk about it,” she added. “Until then, I will call out anyone who is rude enough to comment like this.”

On The Talk, the mom of one — who shares 2-year-old son Elvis with the late Broadway star — didn’t divulge much about her journey dating, including whether or not she has a boyfriend. However, Amanda opened up about the really “hard” transition of going from a wife to a widow.

“Both of my husbands, I met doing Broadway shows. We became friends first, then we got married. Obviously with Nick, we had a child,” the Live Your Life author explained, noting because she fell in love with Nick shortly after her divorce from ex-husband David Larsen, she “never actually had to date.”

Courtesy of Amanda Kloots/Instagram

“I just started dating again and it is so crazy to be dating for the first time at 39 years old. It’s quite terrifying and really out of your element, and it’s just hard,” Amanda continued. “It’s wonderful people I’m meeting, and it’s been a great process so far. But I’ll just say it’s very hard without getting into too many details.”

The Hooray For co-owner was married to the Going in Style actor for three years, having said “I do” in September 2017. The couple welcomed their beloved son, Elvis, in June 2019, and moved their family from New York to Los Angeles before Nick was diagnosed with coronavirus. The star died after a 95-day battle with COVID-19 in July 2020.