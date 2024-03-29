Amanda Bynes is putting her health first! The former child actress revealed she gained over 20 pounds in the last few months “from being depressed,” but has set new ambitious health goals.

“I’m doing a lot better now,” Amanda, 37, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, March 28. “[I] have learned to do the opposite action when I don’t feel like working out or eating clean.”

The She’s the Man star told her followers that she weighed 162 pounds but made plans to “get back to” 110 pounds.

In the past, Amanda opened up about her experiences with body image and how an Adderal drug habit sparked after she read in a magazine that it was the “new skinny pill.”

“I was like, ‘Well I have to get my hands on that,’” she explained in a 2017 interview with Paper magazine, noting she was able to get a prescription after going “to a psychiatrist and faking the symptoms of ADD.” She said the drug habit later escalated while filming Hall Pass in 2010, and recalled chewing Adderal tablets in her trailer.

“I remember chewing on a bunch of them and literally being scatterbrained and not being able to focus on my lines or memorize them for that matter,” she told the outlet, adding that the mixture of being high and not liking her appearance led her to pull out the film. Her body image issues only escalated after attending a screening of her film Easy A in 2010, where she said she “literally couldn’t stand her appearance in that movie.”

“I was high on marijuana when I saw that but for some reason it really started to affect me,” she explained during the interview. “I don’t know if it was a drug-induced psychosis or what, but it affected my brain in a different way than it affects other people. It absolutely changed my perception of things.”

Amanda has struggled with her mental health over the years and her background as a child actor was discussed at length in the Investigation Discovery series Quiet on Set, which premiered on March 17. The docuseries examined her close relationship with former Nickelodeon showrunner, Dan Schneider, who was accused of being overtly inappropriate with Amanda and additional onset employees.

Dan has maintained his innocence against the allegations, insisting there was no wrongdoing during his Nickelodeon tenure.

“Dan cared about the kids on his shows even when sometimes their own families unfortunately did not,” a spokesperson for Schneider released in a statement before the docuseries’ release. “He understood what they were going through and he was their biggest champion. The fact is many of the kids on these shows are put in the untenable position of becoming the breadwinner for their family and the pressure that comes along with that.”