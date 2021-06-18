Spending time at the beach or lake this summer? We’re all craving a little (make that a lot) of time soaking up the rays this year, especially given last year’s restrictions. As we rush back to enjoy all mother nature has to offer, we can all do our part to ensure we’re treading gently in our cherish environment. Here are a few eco-friendly essentials to help you feel better about yourself while enjoying those warm, summer days.

ZenWTR

Stay hydrated all summer long with crisp, refreshing 9.5pH alkaline water in a bottle made from 100 percent recycled ocean-bound plastic. Each one-liter bottle is made from up to five plastic bottles that are rescued and recycled from coastal environments before reaching the ocean. With celeb investors including Anne Hathaway and Zoe Saldana on board, ZenWTR is committed to saving more than 50 million lbs of ocean-bound plastic by 2025. Now that’s something to raise a bottle too!

ZenWTR can be found at Whole Foods Markets, $2.29 for a 1 Liter Drink. Learn more at zenwtr.com.

Sunski

You’ll never want to frolick in the sun again without a pair of recycled cat-eye frames. “Makani” Polarized Sunglasses are $58, available on sunski.com.

Serena & Lily

Take an afternoon nap on a soft and stylish beach towel that’s free from chemicals. Campania Round Beach Towel is $78, available on serenaandlily.com.

Summersalt

Rock a sporty bikini that offers UPF 50+ sun protection and is made from recycled materials. The Sidestroke Bikini Top, $50, and The Classic Turn Down Bikini Bottoms, $45 are available at nordstrom.com.

Native

Lather on SPF 30 mineral sunscreen formulated with natural zinc oxide. Yummy scents such as coconut & pineapple and rose are a bonus! Body Sunscreens, $20 each, available on nativecos.com.

Yeti

Worth the splurge! Keep your beverages and bites perfectly chilled in an extra-sturdy bag. Hopper M30 Soft Cooler, $300, available on yeti.com.

LowTides Ocean Products

Relax on a sustainable lounger that offers five reclining positions and even has holders for your drink and phone. Sandbar 5-Reclining Backpack Folding Beach Chair, $140, available on lowtidesop.com.

Public Goods

Store stuff in a 100 percent organic cotton mesh tote. Wide Mesh Tote, $9, available on publicgoods.com.