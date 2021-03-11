As many Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans know, Adrienne Bailon dated Rob Kardashian from 2007 to 2009. During that time, the Cheetah Girls actress got the reality TV star’s name tattooed on her butt. In 2019, Adrienne shared the removal process with fans on social media — but is her ink completely gone?

“It is. It’s been gone for some time. I feel, like, crazy enough. I never think about it and I never see it,” the Real host, 37, exclusively tells In Touch. “And I’m grateful that I have a husband who really doesn’t care. I think he’s, like, ‘We had lives before each other, shocker. He’s like, I have kids, you have a tattoo … you know, like, no big deal.'”

Adrienne, who is married to Israel Houghton, isn’t necessarily embarrassed about going ~under the needle~ for love. “There are some spots left, but if I did — if I just wasn’t so lazy and I did one more — it would be completely gone,” she explains. “And I absolutely want to do it before I have kids. For sure. Cause I don’t want my kids being like, ‘What is that, mom?’ Actually, maybe I do want it there. That’s a good … that’s a good learning lesson. It’s a teachable moment.”

During a 2018 episode of The Real, the YouTuber, who boasts over one million subscribers on her channel, All Things Adrienne, explained why she got the tattoo to begin with, specifically why she decided to put it on her butt. “So, when he’s tapping it, he can see it!” Adrienne laughed at the time.

“That part definitely played into it, you know, [there are] rap songs that were like, ‘Cause that … is mine.’ You know? So, people did that, and that was like a cool thing to do,” the NYC native, whose new album, Feels Like Home, with Israel & New Breed is out now, added. “I know this sounds crazy, but it actually was my idea to do it there, because in all honesty, I don’t love the look of tattoos on me. If you notice, it’s the only one that I ever got that’s in black ink. You couldn’t see it unless you were being intimate with me, which I liked.”

As of 2021, Adrienne is still close with the Kardashian-Jenner family.