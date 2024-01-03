Jimmy Kimmel slammed Aaron Rodgers after the NFL player hinted that he would be one of many celebrities on Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous list. The list, made up of hundreds of court documents, is to be released in the first few weeks of 2024 and will include alleged ​coconspirators, alleged perpetrators and alleged victims and witnesses ​of Epstein’s sexual assaults, according to ABC. But this isn’t the first time Kimmel and Rogers feuded over the topic.

What Did Aaron Rodgers Say About Jimmy Kimmel and Jeffrey Epstein?

On January 2, 2024, Rodgers appeared as a guest on The Pat McAfee Show where he made comments about the list of people supposedly connected to Epstein.

“There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, really hoping that doesn’t come out,” Rodgers remarked.

The Jets quarterback also implied that he would be excited to see whose names grace the list.

“I’ll tell you what, if that list comes out, I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle,” Rodgers quipped.

The list is set to be released by January 22, 2024, and will reveal 150 people who associated with the late sex offender, Epstein, according to Newsweek.

Jimmy Kimmel Slammed Aaron Rodgers in a Tweet on X

Kimmel took no time in responding to Rodgers’ damning remarks.

“Dear A–hole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality,” Kimmel wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) on January 2, 2024, while quote-retweeting media personality Collin Rugg’s tweet discussing Rodgers’ comments. “Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”

This wasn’t the first time Kimmel has called out Rodgers for inflammatory comments. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host previously joked about another one of Rodgers’ appearances on The Pat McAfee Show in March 2023.

Andrew J. Cunningham / Getty Images

“Did you hear about the Epstein client list about to be released?” Rodgers said to McAfee. “There’s some files that have some names on it that might be getting released pretty soon.”

Kimmel took the chance to rib the Super Bowl 45 winner by saying that “it might be time to revisit the concussion protocol, Aaron.” The father of four also referred to Rodgers as a “tin-foil hatter.”

Aaron Rodgers’ Most Controversial Moments

Rodgers himself hasn’t been a stranger to controversy over the years, most notably when he claimed he was “immunized” against COVID-19 in 2021. In reality, he had not actually been vaccinated.

“Had there been a follow-up to my statement that I’d been immunized, I would have responded with this: I would have said, ‘Look, I’m not some sort of anti-vax-flat-Earther. I’m somebody who’s a critical thinker,’” Rodgers later told McAfee when he appeared on the show. “I march to the beat of my own drum. I believe strongly in bodily autonomy, [in the] ability to make choices for your body, not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something.”

Then in 2022, the Green Bay Packers backup quarterback DeShone Kizer said in an appearance on “The Breneman Show” podcast that Rodgers once pushed him to question the 9/11 attacks.

​​“He shut the door, and the first thing that comes out of Aaron Rodgers’ mouth was ‘Do you believe in 9/11?’” Kizer recalled. He said that Rodgers wanted him to “‘read up on that’” and to “go back and look into some of the conspiracies around it.”