From cooking essentials to tablescape favorites and themed decor, it’s time to gather round for a memorable Thanksgiving!

Danish Creamery European Style Butter

With Danish Creamery European Style Butter, make your holiday table EXTRA. $5.99 at danishcreamery.com.

A Better Way to Pass the Butter

Le Creuset pumpkin butter dish, $70, lecreuset.com.

Giving Plate

10 Strawberry Street floral giving plate, $35, kohls.com

Serving Style Points

John Derian for Target turkey serving board, $20, target.com

Festive Glasses

Morgan drink glasses (set of 4), $56, anthropologie.com

Insta-Worthy Cake

We Take the Cake Autumn Pumpkin Maple Layer cake, $95, wetakethecake.com

Juliska Forest Walk

Juliska Forest Walk tidbit plates (set of 4), $98, bloomingdales.com

Go For Gourds

Williams Sonoma Greens & Gourds Thanksgiving centerpiece, $90, williams-sonoma.com

An Edible Takeaway

Instead of regular place cards, opt for chocolate. These turkeys are individually wrapped and make a cute takeaway gift for guests! Lake Champlain Chocolates flock of 6 milk turkeys, $30, lakechamplaincholocates.com.

Say It With Napkins.

Elrene Home Fashions harvest sentiment embroidered napkins (set of 4), $23, elrene.com

Say What You’re Thankful For

Turkey on the Table turkey activity kit, $44, nordstrom.com