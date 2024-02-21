90 Day Fiancé alum Leida Margaretha is showing her love for her estranged husband, Eric Rosenbrook, only days after filing for divorce and subsequently dismissing the motion.

“This is cute!” Leida, 34, shared a compilation of clips of her and her husband, 47, sharing romantic moments via Instagram on Tuesday, February 20. “I’m still on Valentine’s Day vibes.”

Despite Leida feeling the love for Eric, In Touch confirmed that the Indonesia native filed for divorce in Adams County, Wisconsin, from her husband on February 12, according to legal documents. In a surprise turn of events, the divorce filing was dismissed eight days later on February 20 — the same day that Leida went online to declare her love for Eric. Blogger John Yates was the first to report the news.

Apart from her relationship issues, Leida made headlines in October 2023 when she was arrested and charged with theft and wire fraud after being suspected of stealing thousands of dollars from her workplace.

“On Thursday, October 5, 2023, the Portage Police Department was notified by the owners of Loggerhead Deco, located on La Dawn Dr. in the city of Portage regarding an internal theft involving a temp employee employed as their bookkeeper,” a press release from the Portage Police Department confirmed on October 9, 2023. “Through the investigation, it was determined the employee had made fraudulent payments and withdraws to several business accounts and customers using Loggerhead Deco’s account information.”

Victims, who were not only limited to Margaretha’s home state of Wisconsin but surrounding areas as well, allegedly reported thousands of dollars in “unauthorized business account payments and withdraws.” The season 6 star faces theft charges ranging from “a business setting, fraudulent data alteration, forgery and wire fraud against a financial institution.”

“It was further discovered that the employee’s association as a co-owner to a business in Arkdale, WI, helped the employee facilitate these crimes,” the statement concluded, adding that as the investigation progresses and more victims are identified, Margaretha could face more charges. Margaretha is due back in court on April 10 for her preliminary court date.

Margaretha introduced her relationship with Eric on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé in 2018. After meeting on an international dating website, Margaretha moved from Indonesia to Eric’s small Wisconsin hometown. The pair tied the knot in 2017, despite fierce opposition from Eric’s daughter, Alari Stark (formerly Tasha Rosenbrook).

During the series, fans were left divided after Leida kicked Alari out of the two-bedroom apartment she shared with her dad to make room for her young son. Their drama escalated both on and offscreen, ultimately leading to Leida seeking a restraining order against her stepdaughter.

“The restraining order [was] never meant to be forever,” the TLC personality exclusively told In Touch in November 2019 after the restraining order was dropped. “I did that because I had to. I have nothing against Alari. It breaks my heart to see this family had to [be] this way, and I know that my husband, Eric, is really [caring] and he loves his kids.”