On the Before the 90 Days season 4 tell-all, star David Murphey reveals he crossed paths with a fellow 90 Day Fiancé star way before he ever set foot in front of the cameras. Prior to getting serious with Lana, he also talked to Maria from season 3. When Maria’s ex Caesar Mack made a cameo on the virtual reunion, David admitted he and the Ukrainian beauty had chatted “about five years ago” on a dating site. “I talked to her for about 30 minutes,” he shared. “She was a little more high maintenance than what I like. That was it.”

David, 60, felt things out with Maria at the same time she was also talking to Caesar. The season 3 stars ended up dating for half a decade online before finally meeting up in person. Fans watched their doomed relationship play out on the show, but the two didn’t call it quits for good until after filming. On 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, Caesar said he flew out to Ukraine to get closure and later put his relationship behind him.

That’s why he’s able to share some perspective with David now that the Las Vegas retiree has seemingly ended things with Lana. Though he revealed they were engaged during the tell-all, he also said they were “not together” and hadn’t spoken in days. The fact that she refused to leave the dating site where they met also wasn’t a promising sign for their relationship. “If she really does care about him, then she would basically get herself off of the website,” Caesar advised. “Because if she’s not doing that, it’s just a game.”

The words of wisdom are similar to ones David has heard from costars like Ed “Big Ed” Brown, who also doubted his romance. “It’s a business. It’s a transaction. I don’t understand how you could allow yourself to torture yourself for seven years,” Ed tried to tell him during the reunion. “I know you love her, I can see it. … You’re being scammed!”

Despite everyone trying to look out for him, it seems David needs to find out for himself where he and Lana stand. As of now, however, it doesn’t look good. “She told me a couple weeks ago that all she wanted was a white picket fence and a simple life with me, traveling in the RV. She loves that idea, but right now, today, I think we’re not together,” he said. “That’s not saying we won’t be together in the future, but we’re not together [now].”