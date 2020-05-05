He’s got a quarantine bae! 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Caesar Mack returned to the franchise for the limited series 90 Day Fiancé: Self Quarantined, and he shared a major life update. After his split from online girlfriend Maria, the 46-year-old moved on and is dating a woman named Aya. Keep scrolling to learn more about Caesar’s new boo!

Who is Caesar’s girlfriend Aya?

Aya is a 21-year-old brunette beauty from New Orleans. According to her Instagram bio, she works in beauty, fashion and modeling.

How did Caesar and Aya Meet?

“We actually started talking through Facebook,” he revealed during the Monday, May 4 episode. “We’re going to do a virtual date.”

He went on to gush over his new lady love. “She’s beautiful and she has a really good personality,” the North Carolina native added.

Is Caesar Over Maria?

The nail technician was introduced to fans on season 3 of Before the 90 Days. At the time, he was in a long-distance relationship with his online girlfriend, Maria, for the past five years. Caesar planned to meet the blonde beauty for the very first time during a romantic couples’ vacation in Mexico, but she did not show up. He thought his Ukrainian love stood him up, but he later learned the flight ticket he booked for her had been canceled because of “insufficient funds” in Caesar’s account. By the time they filmed the tell-all, it seemed like their relationship was over and Maria told Caesar she wanted him to move on.

But during the Self-Quarantined episode, Caesar revealed he finally got to meet Maria after the cameras stopped rolling. He flew out to Ukraine so he could get closure. They spent time together and Caesar said Maria was “nice” to him and gave him “hugs,” but they split shortly after his trip. This time, it seemed like it was for good.

“Now we’re over. That’s it,” he said. “It was hard for me to get over Maria, but now I’ve met someone new. Moving on was hard, but it was the best thing for me.”

Is Aya Using Caesar?

It looks like Caesar has learned some lessons from his relationship with Maria. He claimed to have spent about $40,000 on her throughout their five-year online relationship. So far, Caesar said he hasn’t sent his new American beauty any “money.”

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined airs on TLC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.