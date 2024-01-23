90 Day Fiancé star Cortney Reardanz gave an update on her relationship status and her plans to pursue love following her splits from Antonio Millón and Andy Kunz.

During the Monday, January 22, episode of 90 Day Diaries, Cortney, 33, shared that she has broken up with two men since she was last on television and has been single for over a year. However, she insisted that she is not ready to give up on finding her perfect partner and told fans that she plans to travel abroad in order to open up her dating pool and hopefully find love.

The realtor also explained that she was planning a “dating open house,” in which she would invite men she met online to meet her separately over the course of one day. While Cortney said that she has met several men since being single, she admitted that she doesn’t believe she has met her soulmate yet.

The TV personality made her TLC franchise debut during season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alongside Antonio, 37, in August 2017. However, it wasn’t meant to be and they split following their stint on the show.

In August 2018, Cortney admitted via Instagram that her heart was “broken” following their split. She then said that there were “red flags” when it came to their relationship, and she even wondered if featuring their relationship on TV played a role in their downfall. “[I don’t know] how any relationship survives reality TV,” she wrote at the time.

Additionally, Cortney said that fans didn’t get to know the real her during her first time on the franchise. “[The show] doesn’t show my wit, humor, or depth,” she said, adding that she came off as “dumb and desperate.” She then said that her “biggest mistake was not caring” about her looks. “I regret drinking and not putting more effort into my appearance, lashes, extensions, etc.,” she continued.

After she split from the Spain native, fans watched her pursue a relationship with Andy, 37, on 90 Day Fiancé: Self Quarantined.

The former couple met online after Andy reached out to see if Cortney was interested in being a brand ambassador for his menstrual cup company. They then began casually dating in the spring of 2020, while they were memorably “trapped” at his home after the state of Florida imposed a lockdown at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cortney was eventually able to leave Andy’s house when the lockdown was lifted, and they ended their relationship soon after.