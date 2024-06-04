90 Day Fiancé star Josh Weinstein is being sued by model Sharaun Brown after she claimed his production company used her likeness without her consent.

Sharaun claimed the 90 Day Fiancé alum’s production company Preview Models used her photos to promote the business. She alleged that she was promoted as a “Celebrity Mentor” on the website to lure potential clients.

The model claimed that Preview Models began utilizing the image around February to promote open casting calls, fashion shows and booking services, according to the lawsuit obtained by TMZ. She alleged Josh, 42, agreed to compensate her for using her likeness but had yet to compensate her.

Josh is the founder and chief executive officer of Preview Models, according to the organization’s official website. The business is marketed as a “gateway to the Fashion and Entertainment Industry Preview Models” that “empowers aspiring models to achieve their dreams in the dynamic world of fashion and entertainment.”

Sharaun allegedly requested that Josh stop using the images in any form around May, as she claimed he made it “look like she endorses the company when in reality she does NOT.” She is seeking “unspecified damages for the unauthorized use of her images and for violating her right of publicity,” according to TMZ.

Josh’s business played a pivotal role in igniting his relationship with Natalie Mordovtseva, 38, during season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life in 2022. Josh and Natalie met at a modeling event hosted by his company in Florida. The couple has documented their numerous splits and reconciliations during their appearances on the spinoff.

The Ukraine native, who was fresh off her 2020 split from Mike Youngquist, was nervous about the connection as Josh’s profession often put him in the company of attractive women.

“I do worry a lot about Josh working in the model industry,” the TLC star shared with the cameras during the season 3 premiere in 2022. “He’s surrounded by many beautiful women, more beautiful than me.”

Josh also came under fire for treating Natalie like a “sugar baby” during the 90 Day: The Single Life season 4 tell-all in March. During the spinoff, Josh helped the TLC personality buy a car and find an apartment, but she had yet to be invited to visit his home or meet his daughter.

“He gives you money and you have sex, and you have nothing else,” Natalie’s costar Veronica Rodriguez claimed. “You don’t have the house, you don’t get to go to the house, you don’t get to meet the kids … You just give the sex and get the dollars.”