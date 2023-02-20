Other options? 90 Day Fiancé star Josh Weinstein “would get back together” with his ex-wife, Candice Mishler, if he splits from girlfriend Natalie Mordovtseva, Candice exclusively tells In Touch.

“I’m pretty confident if they break up we would get back together,” Candice reveals to In Touch, adding that she and Josh, 41, remain in contact as they raise their son, Jett.

She claims that Josh and Natalie, 38, will likely split soon, adding that “a lot of his friends and business associates” think that it’s time for him “to move on.”

Until they call it quits, Candice says that she is “kind of waiting in the corner for now.”

“They have another season coming out together,” she adds of their upcoming appearance on season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life. “As far as their relationship, I don’t know how much longer it will extend past that.”

In addition to Jett, Josh also has a daughter from another past relationship.

Natalie and Josh began dating following her split from her estranged husband, Mike Youngquist. Their first date was featured on season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life, while they continued to document their relationship during season 3.

The pair have faced several roadblocks, including their differing opinions on having kids together. Additionally, Natalie reunited with Mike, 36, on the season 3 finale after he reached out amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

During the season 3 tell-all, Natalie was asked if she was still in love with Mike. “Do I still love you?” she said to her ex. “I don’t know, it’s strange. He’s been for me for seven years. He’s not going out of my life. I don’t care how you call it. But do I love him? I don’t know.”

Despite her reunion with Mike, Natalie seemingly remained in a relationship with Josh. They sparked split rumors in October 2022 when Josh shared a video via Instagram of him and Natalie saying goodbye after they took a trip to Arizona together. “Is this the end??? Thoughts?” the father of two captioned the clip.

TLC

“Perfect goodbye real me!” the Ukraine native responded in the comments section. “No drama.”

However, Candice exclusively confirmed to In Touch in November 2022 that Josh and Natalie are still “seeing each other.”

“I know they are still talking pretty often,” she shared about the status of their relationship.

In February, Candice reiterated that Natalie and Josh are “still dating” while exclusively speaking to In Touch.