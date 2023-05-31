90 Day Fiancé personality Daniele Gates isn’t just a reality star and entrepreneur, but is also a mother to one son, Thomas Vaethroeder. Keep scrolling to meet Thomas, learn about his job as a comedian and more.

Who Is 90 Day Fiance’s Daniele Gates’ Son Thomas?

Daniele welcomed her only child, son Thomas, in 2000. It is not currently clear who Thomas’ father is.

“When I was 21 years old, I became a single mom,” she previously revealed during a season 2 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise. “After I had my son, I would choose men who I knew would be a good father figure, but not necessarily a good partner to me. So, after a series of really bad relationships, I took a five-year break to really focus on myself.”

Despite noting that she took a break from dating to focus on herself and Thomas, the TLC personality has not shared much more information about her son on the show.

What Does 90 Day Fiance’s Daniele Gates’ Son Thomas Do For a Living?

Thomas currently works as a comedian and has performed at venues around New York City.

He has shared clips of her sets via his YouTube channel and on Instagram.

Additionally, he is an actor and previously appeared in the TV series Made In Jersey and the TV movie Prodigy Bully.

Has Thomas Spoken About Daniele In His Comedy Performances?

Daniele’s only son seems to have taken inspiration from her dating history and reality TV career when it comes to his comedy.

During a set at Broadway Comedy Club in August of 2022, Thomas poked fun at her stint on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and her fondness for Dominicans. She is currently living in the Dominican Republic with her husband, Yohan Geronimo.

“You guys know that show 90 Day Fiancé?” Thomas asked the audience. “If you haven’t heard of it, the concept [is] two people meet each other, they’re in a relationship for a brief time, and then one of them gets engaged to the other for a green card.”

Courtesy of Thomas Vaethroeder/Instagram

He continued, “My mom is on this show right now! The way it worked in her case, she went on vacation, she’s minding her own business, a Dominican jumped out of a bush! And the rest is history.”

After Thomas admitted that he doesn’t watch the show, he shared insight into his mother’s past dating experiences. “I know that my mom loves Dominicans,” he shared. “That was not a shock to me. I knew that from experience.”

“I grew up with a lot of Dominicans,” Thomas continued. “My mom was with another Dominican guy for a while, and he raised me for a couple years.”