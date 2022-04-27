Scary fight. 90 Day Fiancé star Caroline Schwitzky‘s boyfriend, Cole Goldberg, was arrested for attempted murder, In Touch can confirm.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Schwitzky, 32, — who appeared on several episodes as Paola Mayfield‘s modeling agent — and Goldberg, 23, allegedly got into a heated argument while on a boat in West Palm Beach, Florida on Sunday, April 24.

Witnesses told Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission cops that Schwitzky tried to get away from Goldberg during the altercation. However, he allegedly held and aggressively grabbed her to keep her on the boat. She allegedly struggled to escape for 20 minutes before she began punching Goldberg’s arms to free herself.

Schwitzky told the officers that she eventually managed to break free from Goldberg’s grip and jumped off the boat. As she swam away, Goldberg reportedly jumped in after her and allegedly tried to push her under the water.

Palm Beach County Jail

Witnesses claimed Goldberg grabbed Schwitzky by the throat with both hands in an attempt to strangle her as she was held under water.

Police were told that witnesses watched the entire incident go down and many yelled at Goldberg to stop hurting the reality star. According to the report, several people on a nearby boat jumped in the water to rescue Schwitzky. They managed to pull her up out of the water and away from Goldberg, while someone used a stick to keep him away from Schwitzky. Goldberg – who has been dating Schwitzky for one year – was arrested for attempted felony murder. He was also charged with battery – intentionally touch or strike. Not Holding Back! ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Who Made Rude Comments About Their Partner's Looks Jail records show that Goldberg was booked at Palm Beach County Jail just after midnight Monday, April 25. He was released a few hours later after posting a $60,000 bond following a court hearing. In light of his release, a judge placed a no contact order for Schwitzky and a witness. TMZ was first to report of the arrest. Schwitzky is best known for appearing in numerous episodes on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? in 2017. She was in several scenes with Paola who was just starting to get her modeling career off the ground. However, Paola’s husband, Russ Mayfield, was skeptical of Schwitzky’s professionalism. “She’s full of s–t and at this point, you’re just showing how much I don’t want Pao to work with you,” he said in a confessional at the time.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.