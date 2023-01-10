90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise stars Frankie Birdine, Gaby Nuñez and Abby Montoya brought the drama to TLC, unveiling the long-running franchise’s first throuple — but are they still together? Keep reading to find out Gaby, Abby and Frankie’s current relationship status.

How Did Gaby, Abby and Frankie Meet on ‘90 Day Fiance’?

Frankie met bisexual couple Abby and Gaby while on vacation in their native country of Mexico. Gaby and Abby had previously been in a committed relationship for more than 10 years, but after an unexpected threesome occurred between them and Frankie — the Tennessee native continued to stay in contact with Abby following the fling.

“Abby and I have been carrying out our long-distance relationship in secret,” Frankie told producers during a June 2022 episode. “I don’t want to hurt Gaby and I’m pretty sure that Abby doesn’t want to hurt Gaby either.”

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Gaby, Abby and Frankie Still Together?

After Abby and Frankie fell in love, Frankie set his sights on returning to Mexico to propose to Abby and start the K-1 visa process. However, the one catch was that Gaby wasn’t aware of Abby and Frankie’s plans.

Shortly before leaving for Puerto Vallarta, Frankie canceled his trip due to guilt, and his friend Rodney instead went to the foreign country without him.

There, Gaby learned of Abby’s and Frankie’s affair and chaos ensued. Despite Abby trying to explain to Gaby that she was planning on bringing her to the United States after she married Frankie, her girlfriend felt betrayed.

“How is it possible you did not tell me when you knew he really wanted to marry you?” Gaby angrily said in a confession after finding out the news during a July 2022 episode. “We were two. We decided to include Frankie and then he stabbed me in the back.”

Following the major blow-up, Gaby explained she didn’t “blame” Frankie for what happened since they were in a throuple and instead blamed poor communication.

While Frankie and Abby’s relationship may be over, Abby and her girlfriend Gaby are still going strong.

In January 2023, Gaby shared photos of her and Abby enjoying a romantic sailing trip, confirming their continuing connection.