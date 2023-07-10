Written in partnership with Eureka

With over 100 years of innovation, Eureka has been a staple of the household, their products symbolizing the very best in vacuums. Affordable and built to make cleaning less burdensome, Eureka has products built for effective and efficient cleaning. Lightweight, easy to maneuver and powerful, these seven home essentials from Eureka are now on sale for Amazon Prime Day. With savings this big — on top of already affordable pricing — these should be added to your Amazon shopping cart right away.

Eureka RapidClean Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner The Eureka RapidClean Pro is a lightweight, cordless vacuum cleaner designed for daily use. Fully assembled, the RapidClean Pro weighs only 5.1 pounds, lighter than most cordless vacuum cleaners in the market. Easy to assemble, the vacuum uses a cyclonic filtration system to effectively trap dust and debris, while its LED headlights illuminate the cleaning path. And speaking of powerful, the RapidClean Pro is powered by a 150W DC motor, the latest in motor technology, which will easily meet your daily cleaning needs. An Easy Rest feature allows you to safely prop the vacuum against furniture or countertops. Was $154.99. Now $109.99 on Amazon.com. Shop Now Eureka Airspeed Upright Vacuum Cleaner Easily moved to clean the entire house, this lightweight vacuum is a powerful tool. A detachable handle allows for extended cleaning in hard to reach places, while a crevice tool and dusting brush are conveniently stored right on the vacuum for handy access right at your fingertips. A washable filter can be rinsed and left to dry — no filter replacement or maintenance costs. Was $69.99. Now $48.99 on Amazon.com. Shop Now

Eureka PowerSpeed Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Lightweight and easy to carry, this upright vacuum cleaner was built for easy and quick cleaning. With multi-floor selection dial, this versatile vacuum cleaner can make hardwood floors, tiles, carpets and area rugs free from pet hair, debris and dirt. A removable handle allows for extended cleaning in hard-to-reach areas while LED lights will illuminate your path throughout the house. An automatic cord rewind retracts with the push of the button, no more struggling with wrapping a cord around the vacuum. Was $149.99. Now $109.99 on Amazon.com.

Eureka Lightweight Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

This easy to maneuver lightweight vacuum was built for efficient cleaning. Great for hard floors, it easily converts to a cordless handheld vacuum, with versatile accessories to help you reach under furniture and cabinets — taking the burden out of cleaning those hard to reach places. A 2-way easy empty dust cup provides hands-free emptying. No struggling with a bulky bag. Was $129.99. Now $89.99 on Amazon.com.

Eureka 3-in-1 Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Low maintenance and easy to assemble, this corded vacuum ensures continuous and stable high power to get the job done. This 3-in-1 vacuum has multipurpose attachments: it can operate as a handheld vacuum cleaner or easily convert to a stick vacuum cleaner by adding the pole handle and floor nozzle. Great for tackling stairs, car cleaning, and hard to reach places. No need to charge, it is always ready to go. Was $39.99. Now $27.99 on Amazon.com.

Eureka Flash Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Offering multi-surface cleaning at just 6.3 pounds, this lightweight and portable vacuum is ideal for a variety of surfaces, tight spaces, stairs and even car interiors. A motorized floor nozzle allows you to easily switch between carpet and hard floor. Advanced swivel steering provides excellent control and makes it easy to maneuver around and reach under furniture while LED headlights to help find dust or debris that might otherwise be missed under furniture and cupboards. A long-reaching 30ft cord gives you extended cleaning range while a convenient portable storage base allows for easy storage. Easy to empty, removable dust cup allows for hands-free cleanup. Was $144.99. Now $99.99 on Amazon.com.

Eureka WhirlWind Bagless Canister Vacuum Cleaner

Spend more time cleaning and less time struggling with your vacuum cleaner. Featuring an integrated airflow control on the handle that can be easily switched at your fingertips, this innovative multi-surface vacuum includes settings for carpet, upholstery and hard floors. Lightweight and easy-to-maneuver, you can go anywhere around your home with ease including under and around furniture and stairs thanks to its swivel steering and telescoping metal wand. The Eureka whirlwind canister vacuum features 2-In-1 Crevice Tool integrated into the hose handle so it’s at your fingertips whenever you need and will never get lost. Easily disconnect the handle from the hose and then you can switch between a crevice tool and a dusting brush. Was $79.99. Now $55.99 on Amazon.com