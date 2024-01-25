50 Cent Denies Ozempic Use Following 40-Lb Weight Loss

50 Cent is “Just A Lil Bit” shocked at the rumors that his recent dramatic weight loss was achieved with the help of Ozempic.

“Everybody talking about weight loss,” the rapper, 48, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, said in a Wednesday, January 24, Instagram video. “I was in the gym. I was working the f–k out, man. Who says Ozempic?”

The “p.i.m.p” performer added that his 40-lb weight loss did not come from the off-label use of the type 2 diabetes drug, but from consistent cardio exercise.

“I was running. I was doing what I had to do,” he added about his drop from 253 pounds to only 210.

The businessman concluded his response by posing a question to viewers. “So how do you feel about it?” he asked.

Fans took to the comments section to praise the “In da Club” singer for his slim figure, with one writing, “50 was on tour for 6 months straight running up and down stairs, running backstage and levitating in the air of course he was going to lose a lot of weight.”

Courtesy of 50 Cent/Instagram

“He’s still fine,” the user added.

50’s video explanation came after a series of photos posted by the New York native on Tuesday, January 23, sparked conversation about his weight loss.

“50.. seems like you slimming down or is it my eyes,” one fan noted.

“Dnt loose no-more weight king [sic],” another commenter wrote.

“People sure post a lot when they break up,” a third person quipped, referring to speculation that the “Candy Shop” singer and his girlfriend, Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines, had called it quits.

The rap mogul made his relationship with the fitness instructor, 29, red carpet official in August 2019, at the season 6 premiere of his drama series Power.

In March 2023, 50 opened up about his relationship with Jamira to singer Mary J. Blige on her BET series The Wine Down, telling Mary, 53, that he finds “gratification out of seeing [his girlfriend] happy.”

“At that point, I think I’m in love with her,” he continued to the “Family Affair” singer. “‘Cause even if her friends or her people are there, and they’re doing their thing, I’m happy because I know she’s really happy at that point. You understand? It’s not necessarily coming from me, but that’s how I interpret love.”

Although neither have publicly confirmed their split, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the couple is no longer following each other on Instagram, suggesting their 5 year-relationship has come to an end.